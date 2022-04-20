Sonoma County coroner: Woman found dead in field near Cloverdale died of brain injury

A 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote area near Cloverdale died of brain injury, according to a report from the Sonoma County coroner.

But even with the results of an autopsy, which were released to The Press Democrat this week, investigators remain puzzled about the circumstances that lead to the “suspicious” death of Amber Dillon, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Dillon, who lived in Willits, was found dead on Jan. 7 in a field near the border of Sonoma and Mendocino counties, authorities said.

The site was in an open space area adjacent to Highway 101, between the Highway 128 exit in Cloverdale and the Geysers Road exit in Mendocino County.

Investigators believe Dillon died about two days before her body was found and reported, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Authorities were alerted to the body shortly after 4 p.m. by someone who saw it in the field and flagged down a California Highway Patrol officer near Highway 101 and Geysers Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found a 1.5-inch cut on Dillon’s scalp and two hypodermic needles in her jacket pocket, according to the coroner’s report.

After completing an autopsy, the Coroner Unit determined that the cause of death was “intraparenchymal hemorrhage,” which is bleeding in the brain, and “cerebral edema of uncertain etiology,” which is fluid buildup in the brain from an unknown cause.

Hypothermia, blunt-force head injuries and “methamphetamine abuse” also contributed to the death, according to the coroner’s report.

The report labels the manner of Dillon’s death as undetermined, indicating uncertainty around what lead to her brain injury.

The brain hemorrhaging “is consistent with some sort of stroke or blunt-force trauma,” Valencia said.

“She could have had some sort of medical emergency, fell back and hit her head,” he said.

Investigators did not find evidence pointing to the death as a homicide, Valencia said.

“It’s just a suspicious death,” he said, noting that it’s still an open case.

Authorities did not find a vehicle associated with Dillon near the remote area where her body was found.

“That’s still one of those unanswered questions we have is how she got out there,“ Valencia said.

A family friend created an online fundraiser to help Dillon’s mother pay for funeral costs.

“Amber was an amazing soul,“ a description on the GoFundMe.com page says.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.