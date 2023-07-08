Sonoma County correctional deputy convicted of having assault weapon

A Sonoma County correctional deputy entered a plea deal Friday and was convicted of one felony count of possessing an assault weapon.

Adam Marlowe pleaded no contest during a hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court, records show. The conditions of his plea agreement were not immediately available.

He was first charged on March 20 and also faced one count of transporting or manufacturing an assault weapon.

Marlowe is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3 before Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia.

His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Marlowe’s conviction potentially opens him to state decertification by California’s law enforcement accreditation body, a move that would strip him of a license to carry a badge in the state.

The legislation was enacted in 2021, and authored by state Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, who said it was needed to prevent police officers who are fired or who resign during misconduct investigations from moving to other police agencies.

Marlowe’s certification is under “temporary suspension” on the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training website, which is updated Mondays.

The criminal matter stems from a Jan. 7 report of domestic violence at the Windsor home of Marlowe’s girlfriend, according to information filed by the Petaluma Police Department.

Windsor contracts for public safety services with the Sheriff’s Office. Per department protocol, because Marlowe is employed with the Sheriff’s Office, the Petaluma police investigated the matter to avoid the appearance of impropriety or a conflict of interest.

An investigation began Jan. 13 after Marlowe’s girlfriend filed a restraining order against him. She told authorities he yelled at her and held her against her will in her bedroom for about 10 minutes on Jan. 7.

Marlowe denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators. He said he was seated during an argument and his girlfriend was allowed to leave the bedroom whenever she wanted, according to court records.

Police seized several guns from Marlowe’s home, including a rifle that was singled out in the investigative document filed in court.

“The rifle itself was a black, white and gray camo-color. And there was no visible serial number,” officials wrote.

Marlowe denied owning the gun and surmised it belonged to the girlfriend before admitting it belong to him, according to court records.

His law-enforcement certification was suspended on Feb. 15.

