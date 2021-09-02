Sonoma County correctional lieutenant dies from COVID-19 complications

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the death of one of its longtime employees from COVID-19.

Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead died Wednesday at a Sonoma County hospital due to complications from the disease, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was 40.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said Travelstead’s death is being considered a “line-of-duty death,” meaning he contracted the virus at work.

Valencia said the Sheriff’s Office was informed on July 31 that Travelstead had been hospitalized for COVID-19. That was about week after a COVID-19 outbreak started at the Sonoma County Jail, infecting 31 inmates and resulting in the quarantine of 12 staff.

Valencia said he did not know if Travelstead was among the staff who were quarantined during that outbreak or if he contracted the virus at the jail.

“It is considered a line-of-duty death,” Valencia said. “But to be specific, I don’t know exactly when when. I don’t have that information. That would be a question for public health.”

Travelstead, a 14-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, is the second peace officer to die of COVID-19 in Sonoma County. Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer died March 31, 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to say whether Travelstead was vaccinated against COVID-19 or whether he had underlying health conditions, citing medical privacy rules.

Travelstead started with the Sheriff’s Office in 2007 as a correctional deputy with the Detention Division. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014 and lieutenant in 2019.

“Throughout his career at the Sheriff’s Office, Bobby was very involved in the Peer Support Program and truly understood the importance of taking care of each other,” the office said in a social media announcement. “Bobby’s personality and sincerity made him a well-liked co-worker and respected leader.”

Before starting his law enforcement career, Travelstead served five years with the U.S. Navy. He was a field medical corpsman for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force during the Iraq War and was deployed to Southeast Asia during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Travelstead is survived by his two daughters, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information about Travelstead’s life and career with the Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.