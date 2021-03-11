Sonoma County could reopen more businesses as soon as Sunday

Sonoma County could move as soon as Sunday out of the most restrictive stage of the state’s four-part community reopening plan, enabling broader business activities, county officials said Wednesday.

The county has been stuck in the purple tier, reserved for those areas among California’s 58 counties with widespread coronavirus transmission, since the state launched its Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening road map in late August.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide vaccine push into the poorest California neighborhoods — home to 8 million residents. State officials said that as soon as COVID-19 inoculations go into the arms of 2 million people living in those disadvantaged communities, they would make the key virus transmission benchmark for reopening slightly easier to attain. As of Wednesday, that number was at just under 1.93 million shots.

The state could hit that goal of 2 million shots in poorest neighborhoods by Friday, said Adam Radtke, deputy county counsel.

Clearing that hurdle would cause the state to shift its key metric for qualifying counties to advance from the purple tier to the red tier — the measure of new daily virus cases per day per 100,000 residents — as early as Saturday, Radtke said.

Sonoma County’s case rate Tuesday sat at 9, and the adjusted level was 8.2 per 100,000, which would qualify the county to ease more limits on business and industry. Under the adjustment triggered by state officials vaccinating a quarter of California’s poorest residents, the minimum case rate would jump from 7 to 10 per 100,000 people.

Based on the state’s guidelines, the county could ease business limits according to the red tier on Sunday, Radtke said.

These developments, though still in flux, are a welcome tonic to local business owners hurt by the stiff restrictions, and to residents desiring a return to gyms, movie theaters and other places of recreation.

“We’re not just shooting to get into the red tier,” said County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, noting local health officials hope for continued declines in COVID-19 transmission that would allow the county to move into the other two reopening stages, which carry progressively fewer limits on business and public life.

“We want to get into orange and yellow (stages). We think our crystal ball is better than in the past. We know now that with nearly 2 million doses administered, we’re nearing an adjustment in tier metrics.”

Tempering the excitement over likely soon reopening more of the local economy was county officials’ remarks about continued stagnation of vaccine doses being delivered here by the state. The tight allocation for the county has caused the local immunization effort to plateau over the past several weeks.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, county officials learned the vaccine allotment for next week is a combined 7,680 Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses to immunize residents against COVID-19. That will be the fifth consecutive week for which the county’s delivery has been between 7,610 and 8,025 doses, following nearly two months of steady increases. The county got 1,700 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, but will get none next week, another disappointment.

Local officials remain frustrated and perplexed by the ongoing vaccine shortage, noting the county has coordinated a network of clinics and health providers to deliver well over 40,000 doses per week.

As of Wednesday, only 11.64% of the county’s adults have been fully vaccinated, while almost 28% of them have gotten one of the two shots required with Pfizer and Moderna inoculations. The county is home to about 490,000 residents.

Nonprofit insurer Blue Shield, contracted to handle vaccination distribution statewide, became Sonoma County’s vaccine supplier this week. But the county was not among the group of locales in the first wave of the Blue Shield’s rollout.

“After talking to some of our colleagues at the state level, it seems that we might be in this (vaccine shortage) for a few weeks, as the third-party administer (Blue Shield) is really concentrating on getting vaccines to Central California and Southern California, where the need apparently is greater,” Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt said.

The county, which began its inoculation campaign in December, is now vaccinating residents 65 and older, plus health care workers, teachers and agricultural, grocery and restaurant employees. People with chronic underlying conditions and disabilities will become eligible Monday.

The state could define its next stage of vaccine eligibility as soon as Thursday, said Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief.

The slow pace of vaccinations will not impede Sonoma County from what appears to be a move ahead over the weekend in resuming and expanding business operations.

Advancing into the red reopening stage would prompt a number of changes to ease restrictions. Restaurants and brewpubs serving food and drinks could seat diners indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller. Grocery stores could expand from half to 100% capacity. Movie theaters, gyms and museums all could open at reduced levels.

Wineries that don’t serve meals would continue to operate outdoors only. Bars and breweries without meal service would remain closed, and nonessential office work would continue to be remote.

Among other changes, wedding receptions could be held indoors with no more than three households in attendance. Nothing would change regarding wedding ceremonies. They are already allowed inside at 25% capacity and compliance with public health rules for safer singing and playing wind instruments.

