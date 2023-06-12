Sonoma County countersues ambulance giant AMR in contract breach dispute

Sonoma County is accusing longtime ambulance provider American Medical Response of failing to meet response times and other performance metrics and refusing to pay penalties for penalties for poor performance.

The claims are made in a June 8 court filing by the county against the private ambulance company in a legal dispute in which both side allege breach of contract.

It’s the latest legal maneuver in an increasingly contentious dispute over who will control the county’s exclusive, lucrative ambulance contract for central Sonoma County.

Sonoma County's Cross-Complaint.pdf

AMR, known locally as Sonoma Life Support, has provided exclusive service in the county’s urban core for three decades. But recently, the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to award that contract to Sonoma County Fire District.

AMR has promised to challenge that decision in court, arguing that the bidding process for the contract was tainted by conflict of interest and favoritism toward the fire district.

In the county’s cross complaint, officials claim that AMR ambulances repeatedly arrive too slowly for emergency calls and has failed to pay “liquidation damages” for falling short of response time standards. Under the contract, AMR must pay “$100 per excess minute or fraction“ every time it arrives late to an emergency call, with the penalty capped at $800 per call.

The county’s complaint lists more than a dozen instances where AMR arrived late on a call, including nearly 21 minutes to arrive at the scene for a high-level emergency on Aug. 6, 2022. The required response time for that call was just under 7 minutes, resulting in $800 penalty.

The county claims that AMR has incurred $465,600 in liquidated (unspecified) damages owed to the county between July 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023.

The complaint states that in “August 2022, AMR had its highest-ever monthly liquidated damages of $179,500 for a single month (more than AMR was obligated to pay for entire years previously).”

The complaint also alleges that AMR has had repeated “Level 0” ambulance response issues, a term that refers to periods where there are no ambulances available to dispatch. Among the numerous instances where AMR was at Level O, the complaint states that in November 2022 AMR had 123 instances where it had no ambulances available.

Of these, 57 were “were five minutes or more, including periods of 25 minutes and 5 seconds on Nov. 11, 26 minutes and 52 seconds on Nov. 9, and 33 minutes on November 15.

The county’s cross complaint stems from a breach of contract lawsuit that was filed by AMR on March 29, where the company alleges that actions on the part of the county led the state to declare that AMR’s operating area territory was no longer exclusive.

AMR claims that the county failed to conduct a timely, competitive bidding process, a state requirement for exclusive ambulance operating zones.

County officials could not be reached for comment Monday. AMR spokesman Jason Sorrick said the company is “not surprised” by the county’s counter suit.

“AMR remains confident that our view of the facts will carry the day in Court because our version of the case is based on documents and other indisputable evidence,” Sorrick said in an email.

In its complaint, the county argues that AMR’s claims of breach of contract are “without merit” and an attempt to continue providing ambulance services in the exclusive territory without meeting performance requirements.

Mark Heine, chief of the Sonoma County Fire District, declined to comment on the legal dispute between the county and AMR.

“If AMR and the county cannot reach an out-of-court settlement, our organization is confident that the various issues of law and fact will be fairly adjudicated in the judicial process,” Heine said.

