Sonoma County court issues emergency order halting jury trials due to omicron COVID-19 variant

The Sonoma County Superior Court issued an overnight emergency order shutting down all civil and criminal trials not currently in progress until March due to the surging spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

All criminal jury trials that have not yet begun will be postponed to after March 1 or later, according to the order signed by Presiding Judge Shelly Averill late Monday. Civil jury trial proceedings are pushed even later, to after March 31.

“Due to the recent substantial surge in COVID-19 Delta Variant infections, and the arrival of the highly contagious Omicron Variant, as reported by the California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control, action is needed to maintain a substantial level of court services to the public, to maintain access to justice for all, and to keep all who enter a courthouse, including employees of the court and jurors, as safe as possible through the next 30 days,” Averill wrote in the court order.

Health authorities detected the first confirmed case of omicron in Sonoma County mid-December, in a patient who was fully vaccinated and boosted. Places where omicron has taken hold nationally and worldwide have experienced an exponential increase in infections.

In Sonoma County, virus transmission has skyrocketed since mid-December, when the rate was 13.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people. According the county’s latest data, the rate is now nearly 50 new daily cases per 100,000, approaching last winter’s peak surge.

Testing positivity, the share of COVID-19 tests that result positive is now nearly 12%, compared to 2.5% on December 15.

Criminal jury trials resumed again in Sonoma County only in March 2021 after a series of postponements ordered at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Exceptions to these court delays include criminal trials in which defendants have not waived their guarantee of a speedy trial before March, and civil trials with certain deadlines or statutory preferences, Averill said.

Other civil matters, including guardianship and conservatorship cases, will proceed remotely or be continued to after March 31 as well. Any open proceedings held virtually will be accessible to the public via Zoom.

The emergency order outlines other pandemic precautionary measures, including strict enforcement of masking with Cal OSHA-compliant facial coverings.

Everyone in the courthouse regardless of vaccination status must mask at all times, including employees, staff, judicial officers, attorneys, witnesses and members of the public. Judges may allow a defendant to briefly lower their mask for the purposes of identification for the record. They may also have the authority to remove people from the premises if they fail to follow these orders or have observable COVID-19-like symptoms.

