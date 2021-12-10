Sonoma County COVID-19 case rates creep upward, though still vastly lower than last year at this time

* 74% of Sonoma County residents age 5 and older are fully vaccinated, with another 8% being partially vaccinated.

* Local COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained stable, averaging about 20 patients in the county in the past month.

* Last year at this time, the case rate was around 30 new daily cases per 100,000 people.

* The COVID-19 transmission rate is averaging about 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people. That’s up from about eight new daily cases per 100,000 residents two weeks ago.

COVID-19 transmission rates in Sonoma County are now creeping upward two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday. But they’re much lower than they were last year at this time.

Two weeks after Thanksgiving, COVID-19 transmission rates in Sonoma County have begun to creep upward, raising concerns among local health officials as Christmas and New Year’s holidays fast approach.

The virus is currently spreading at an average rate of 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people. That’s up from nearly 8 new daily cases per 100,000 just a couple of weeks ago.

“We are starting to see a very slight uptick, but we don't know whether it will become a trend or not,” said Kathryn Pack, health program manager for Sonoma County’s epidemiology team.

The good news is that local coronavirus spread is dramatically lower than it was at this time last year, officials said. Last year, the rate was nearly 30 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, according to local public health data.

Pack said the degree to which 2021 trends mirror what was experienced 2020 will depend on a number of factors, including vaccination rates and the spread of variants. Other factors include the number of local residents who go on to receive a booster, and the general effectiveness of those boosters.

New COVID-19 cases found in vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Sonoma County, per 100K

“When we look across California and the Bay Area, we are seeing increased transmission currently,” Pack said in a public health news conference Wednesday.

During the news conference, public health officials acknowledged that new COVID-19 cases do occur among those who have been vaccinated. The current new case rate among vaccinated residents is 7 new cases per 100,000 people.

In contrast, the case rate among unvaccinated residents is 29 new cases per 100,000 residents. What’s more, officials said unvaccinated residents are much more likely to experience severe outcomes after becoming infected.

Unvaccinated residents are 9.3 times more likely to become infected by COVID-19. They are also 40.4 times more likely to be hospitalized and 16 times more likely to die from COVID-19 related illness, officials said.

“If we can just push that vaccination rate up another 15 percentage points — like in Marin, although we might see an increase in case rates, hopefully we won't see as many hospitalizations and negative outcomes.”

To demonstrate the effectiveness of the vaccine, Sonoma County officials this week pointed to Marin County, which they said currently has the highest case rate among Bay Area counties, has not seen any significant increase in hospitalizations.

“While their transmission is increasing, they are not seeing the same adverse outcomes in terms of hospitalizations and deaths,” Pack said. “This is likely due to the majority of their residents, as well as their COVID cases, being fully vaccinated and having that additional protection.”

Nearly 86% of Marin County’s total population is fully vaccinated, Pack said, adding that in Sonoma County, that figure is 70.7%.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the main difference between Sonoma and Marin counties is the percentage of people who are fully vaccinated overall. She said that in Marin County, 75% of all new cases are among vaccinated residents. That’s expected, given so many people have been vaccinated.

Critics of the vaccine often point out that many people who become infected with the virus are in fact vaccinated, and some have received a booster. These are the so-called “breakthrough” cases. But Mase and other health professionals say the real success of the vaccine has been keeping people out of the hospital and reducing dramatically the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Brian Prystowsky, a Santa Rosa pediatrician and strong advocate of the local COVID-19 vaccination campaign, called the term “breakthrough” a misnomer, one that makes the vaccine sound like a failure. The true purpose of the vaccine, he said, is keeping people out of the hospital by preventing serious illness and ultimately death.

“It's not a breakthrough, it’s like a victory if nobody really got that sick,” Prystowsky said.

Mase agreed. The vaccine, she said, has been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death. She encouraged more people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

“If we can just push that vaccination rate up another 15 percentage points — like in Marin, although we might see an increase in case rates, hopefully we won't see as many hospitalizations and negative outcomes,” she said.

On Thursday, public health officials announced several previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the pandemic total to 416.

The deaths included an unvaccinated man between 40 and 50 who died Nov. 11 and a vaccinated man 50 to 60 who died Nov. 24. Officials said the vaccinated man had underlying health issues.

There have been 3 deaths reported from last month, compared to 20 last November. October of this year saw 11 deaths, compared to 19 during the same month last year. Officials again point to the success of the vaccine in reducing the number of deaths this year compared to the first year of the pandemic.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.