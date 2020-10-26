Sonoma County COVID-19 death toll rises to 136 with two more related fatalities

Two more Sonoma County residents have died from complications of the coronavirus, bringing the local pandemic death toll to 136, public health officials said Sunday.

One victim was a woman over 64 who died in a local hospital on Oct. 17, and the other was a man between 50 and 64 who also died in a local hospital on Oct. 21.

The two unidentified residents did not live in skilled nursing centers or residential care homes for the elderly, where the vast majority of county virus-related deaths have occurred. And the man is one of only a few local fatalities connected with the virus among residents younger than 64.

On Sunday, public health officials reported 9,245 local residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started in mid-March. Of these, 1,707 cases are active, while the other 7,404 involved individuals who recovered.

Overall, 210,237 virus tests among the county’s nearly 500,000 population have been conducted. Some individuals have been tested multiple times.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.