Sonoma County COVID-19 infections reach 2,300 people

Sonoma County has reached 2,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, a week after recording 2,000, which was double the infections in the area in late June.

On Thursday, county health officials reported 59 new infections from Wednesday. More than half of local residents who have contracted the virus, 1,229 people, have recovered.

The local death toll, primarily driven by spread of the virus in the county’s skilled nursing and residential care homes, remains at 22. Deaths in senior care centers represent 16 of that total since the pandemic began in March.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, hopes one skilled nursing site could be designated as a place to consolidate most of the residents from all of the care homes that have tested positive for COVID-19. She said Wednesday she is talking to senior care home administrators about that idea.

The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate, the share of overall tests that are positive, is currently 158 cases per 100,000 people. That remains higher than the state’s threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Falling short of that and other state public health metrics landed Sonoma County early last week on the state’s watchlist of areas most struggling with widening virus outbreaks.

On Thursday, Mase told the county Board of Supervisors during a briefing on the status of the county’s fight against the virus that COVID-19 testing at the county’s public health lab soon would be staffed 24 hours a day. That would result in faster turnaround times on test results, she said, noting the day before that testing delays are hampering the county’s effort to suppress the resurgence of virus transmission in the community.

Among the county’s nearly 500,000 residents, there have been 68,690 coronavirus tests done, and 3% of everyone tested has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

