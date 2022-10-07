COVID-19 transmission in Sonoma County is no longer “widespread.”

New daily cases are now trending below 10 per 100,000 residents, according to the state’s old benchmarks used during the height of the pandemic.

A more current measure from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates the level of COVID-19 transmission in Sonoma County as “low.”

As of Friday, there were 8.3 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. The case rate for unvaccinated residents was even lower, at 5.5 per 100,000 people, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Local health officials said the lower levels of transmission are a good sign as colder fall weather approaches, the prelude to end-of-year holiday gatherings.

“The number of COVID-postive patients hospitalized has been declining over the past three weeks, and even our wastewater surveillance program suggests a decrease in transmission at this point,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

Mase pointed out that one positive trend was renewed interest in the new COVID-19 booster that targets the omicron variant and its highly infectious subvariants. The number of booster doses spiked to 1,688 on Sept. 23, roughly two weeks after the new omicron booster became available in Sonoma County.

Stephen Johnston, a county epidemiologist, said that since Sept. 6, when the new booster became more widely available in the Bay Area, more than 90% of all COVID-19 doses administered have been one of the new bivalent boosters from Moderna and Pfizer.

“We are getting people to adopt the new booster,” Johnston said.

The average daily COVID-19 transmission rate has been below 10 cases per 100,000 residents for a week, according to the latest data. Test posivity, the share of positive COVID-19 tests, is now at 5.7%, the lowest it’s been since April 19, a period of relatively low virus spread before the summer surge driven by the highly contagious omicron subvariants.

Despite elevated levels of transmission during the summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations remained lower during the recent surge than in the past three waves of the pandemic. The first winter surge of cases, in early January 2021, saw COVID hospitalizations reach as high as 104.

Then came the so-called delta surge summer last year, when pandemic hospitalizations peaked at 84 in mid-August. Finally, by late January of this year, the first wave of the infectious omicron variant saw 116 local residents in the hospital with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the latest data available, 20 hospital patients in Sonoma County had tested positive for COVID-19.

The most recent wave of COVID-19 also resulted in far fewer deaths than previous surges.

The pandemic claimed the lives of 21 Sonoma County residents this year from June to September, compared to last year when 85 people succumbed to the virus during that period. In the summer of 2020, from July to October, 128 people died after contracting the virus.

The first winter of COVID-19 transmission, from December 2020 to February 2021, still stands as the deadliest of the pandemic, with 151 lives lost.

Sonoma County’s death toll stands at 518.

As the colder fall weather approaches, Mase encouraged local residents to get inoculated with the COVID-19 booster if it’s been two months since their last booster or since the the last of their first two vaccine shots. She said those who have not been vaccinated at all should get their first shots.

Mase also said another concern is the possibility of a severe winter flu season. She warned of the possibility of “dual infection” among of both COVID-19 and influenza.

“We highly recommend everybody get their influenza vaccine because we don't know how severe influenza will be this year,” she said. “But there has been some thought that it will be more severe based on what we're seeing on the Southern Hemisphere.”

She said that flu rates have been low in the past two years due pandemic mitigation measures. Those measures are far more relaxed now than they were at the height of the pandemic.

