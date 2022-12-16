At Redwood Empire Food Bank’s Santa Rosa warehouse, amid rows of semitrucks filled with produce and fresh food, one box truck garnered special attention Friday afternoon.

This one was filled with award-winning cheese from Sonoma creamery Laura Chenel, which donated 1,000 8-ounce wheels, or 500 pounds, of its triple cream brie to the food bank. Next week, Redwood Empire will distribute the cheese to locals as part of its On the Spot Nutrition program, according to the food bank’s marketing manager Rachelle Mesheau.

“This is a pretty significant donation,“ Mesheau said, adding that Laura Chenel regularly donates cheeses that it doesn’t expect to sell.

Redwood Empire’s chef Don Nolan and volunteers will take the brie and incorporate it into small meals that are given to people as they wait in line for their groceries at Redwood Empire’s distribution sites. The food bank currently produces 5,000 On the Spot meals per week, with a goal of expanding to 10,000 per week next year.

“It’s a way for us to get food into people’s hands right away,” Nolan said.

The chef plans to pair the brie with sliced mangoes, sunflower seed tahini oat crackers, and lime and chili almonds.

“It’ll be a nice dish,“ Nolan said.

Redwood Empire serves individuals, families and children who face food insecurity through their own programs, and supplies 19 partner organizations in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.

The donation comes at a critical time for the food bank, which has seen demand increase 38% since 202 while the cost of goods continues to soar.

“The brie is special, we wouldn’t get the brie any other time of year. It’s nice that they’re donating it,” Nolan said. “The people who receive it really do appreciate it.”