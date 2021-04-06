Sonoma County DA charges PG&E with crimes in the 2019 Kincade fire

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch filed criminal charges Tuesday against PG&E, alleging it recklessly caused the 2019 Kincade fire that ignited in the mountains near Geyserville and burned nearly 78,000 acres.

Ravitch charged PG&E with five felony crimes and 28 misdemeanors that deal with the company’s role igniting the a blaze that menaced the county, destroyed homes, businesses and forests, and injured six firefighters.

The case, filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, also lodges environmental crimes against PG&E for the pollution generated by the blaze. Two of the felony charges are brought on behalf of two children who suffered from “wildfire smoke and related particulate matter and ash” generated by the fire, according to the complaint.

The Kincade fire broke out Oct. 23, 2019, in The Geysers geothermal region of the Mayacamas Mountains in northern Sonoma County. The fire, which grew to 77,758 acres, threatened the town of Windsor and forced nearly 200,000 residents to leave their homes in the largest mass evacuation in county history. It destroyed 174 homes and other structures.

“I went with others from my team, along with Cal Fire, to the location in the Geysers where we believe the fire began as soon as it was safe to do so,” Ravitch said in a statement. “Since that time, we have been working with Cal Fire and independent experts to determine the cause of and responsibility for the Kincade fire. I believe this criminal complaint reflects our findings.”

PG&E representatives are scheduled to appear in court April 20 to be arraigned on the charges.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.