Sonoma County DA critical of ruling that decreased local man’s home-invasion sentence

A man convicted for his role in a 2017 home invasion robbery in Santa Rosa had his sentence reduced from 57 years to life to eight years and eight months, after the Sonoma County judge who originally sentenced him dismissed what had previously been considered a “strike.”

Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez on Tuesday criticized the ruling by Superior Court Judge Bradford DeMeo in the case of Yacob Dawit Dain of Santa Rosa.

“Although I support thoughtful criminal justice reform, this case highlights a troubling pattern in the reduction of serious consequences for recidivist offenders in our state,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

DeMeo did not respond to a request for comment left with his judicial assistant on Tuesday.

Dain was convicted in 2019 for his role in the home invasion of a family’s home on March Road; the crime took place 10 days after the Tubbs Fire had swept into Santa Rosa.

Dain was accused, along with three others, of breaking into the home, where he held an entire family, including a 10-year-old child, at gunpoint. They got away with guns, marijuana, jewelry and money. Dain’s accomplices were never caught.

A Sonoma County jury found Dain, then 33, guilty of home invasion robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and four counts of false imprisonment.

He was sentenced to 30 years, plus 27 years to life, because he had two prior “strike” convictions under California’s “three strikes” law, making his 2019 conviction his third “strike.”

In 2021, Dain appealed his sentence.

An appeals court said changes to state law regarding gang offenses required that the Superior Court had to determine whether Dain’s prior convictions still qualified as “strikes,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s Office “concluded it lacked the facts to prove one of the prior strikes” but it defended the second “strike” conviction and Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge ruled that there was enough evidence that Dain qualified for the previous strike and that he had a prior “serious or violent felony conviction,” the news release said.

The case was sent back to DeMeo for resentencing and prosecutors urged him to impose the total prison term allowed: 27 years and eight months.

They argued that DeMeo had originally handed down the maximum sentence based on “the serious and violent nature of the crime” in which the family had been assaulted, had their lives threatened, and had been stolen from.

Also, prosecutors noted, at the time of the original sentencing, DeMeo had noted that the family was additionally vulnerable because the crimes took place in the immediate wake of the Tubbs Fire upending the community.

In court on Monday, DeMeo struck both Dain’s remaining “strike” and the allegation of the prior “serious and violent felony conviction,” the news release said, and imposed the new sentence.

In doing that, the District Attorney’s Office said, DeMeo was “virtually guaranteeing (Dain’s) imminent release from prison.”

Rodriguez said in her statement: “This was an incredibly violent act committed against a family in their homes late at night, including against a child victim. The defendant entered through the kitchen window with associates and terrorized the victims. At least two of the offenders carried firearms, and there were multiple threats to kill at least one of the victims.

”Further, this defendant has not remained crime free in this community for any length of time since becoming an adult. For him to be sentenced to serve eight years, eight months in state prison, minus credits, in my view is not a sufficient sentence.”

Arguing against the dismissal of Dain’s prior conviction, prosecutors cited a 2006 case in which Dain had been convicted of a gang-related crime when he and other defendants attacked a man in a pizzeria with a knife while calling out gang slogans.

DeMeo, formerly a civil attorney, was appointed to the Sonoma court in 2010 by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

