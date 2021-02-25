Sonoma County DA seizes Kincade fire evidence from PG&E

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday seized evidence from the 2019 Kincade fire from PG&E, advancing a criminal investigation into the utility’s role starting a fire that burned 77,759 acres and threatened northern Sonoma County communities from Cloverdale to Windsor.

PG&E agreed to waive any statute of limitations for violations related to the Kincade fire through April 23 while the District Attorney’s Office conducts an investigation, the company disclosed Thursday in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The District Attorney’s Office served the search warrant Wednesday. The office declined to comment on what type of evidence was taken.

Prosecutors in July began investigating criminal wrongdoing on the part of PG&E for the utility’s role igniting the Kincade fire, which broke out late Oct. 23, 2019 amid a battering wind storm in the remote Mayacamas Mountains east of Geyserville.

Under that wind, equipment on a high voltage transmission line broke, sending sparks into dry vegetation. The fire burned into the Alexander Valley that night and, fueled by subsequent wind storms, continued to menace the county for days.

Cal Fire announced PG&E equipment was responsible for starting that fire July 16 and handed its findings to the District Attorney’s Office.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

