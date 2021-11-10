Sonoma County DA wins part of $950,000 settlement from Kanye West apparel companies

Clothing companies owned by the rapper Ye have agreed to pay $950,000 to Sonoma County’s District Attorney’s Office and three others to settle a consumer protection lawsuit.

A suit filed in Los Angeles County, and joined by Sonoma, Napa and Alameda counties, alleged that two Yeezy apparel companies owned by the entertainer known as Ye, formerly Kanye West, misled online customers of sneakers and clothing.

California law requires that internet orders must be shipped within 30 days, sooner if the company promises an expedited shipping time frame, unless a longer time period is indicated at the time of purchase.

If orders aren’t shipped in required timeframes, the company must take additional steps, such as sending a “delay notice,” which informs the consumer of the expected length of delay and offers the opportunity for a refund.

The complaint alleged that Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC repeatedly failed to ship products within the required time frames or to provide the required delay notices or offers of refunds.

The Yeezy companies were ordered to pay $950,000 in civil penalties, indirect restitution and investigative costs for the violations of California law.

Under the settlement, the companies are prohibited from making untrue or misleading statements about the time it takes to ship products.

Consumers may report false advertising or unfair business practices to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office environmental and consumer law division by calling 707-565-5317 or emailing ECLD@sonoma-county.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.