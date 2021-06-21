Sonoma County dads talk fatherhood on Father’s Day

Retired fathers, new fathers, and fathers who have lost fathers filled Howarth Park in Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon, enjoying the day dedicated to them.

Dads of all types pushed strollers or placed their restless kids onto shiny carousel horses. And, as some stopped for a short moment to reflect on what it meant to be a father, still others shared what they had planned for their special day.

One Santa Rosa man, Andrew Hoffer, 40, sat at a picnic table with his three daughters and wife as they all feasted on Taco Bell burritos. He said he took the day to golf – a game passed on to him by his own father, he noted.

Hoffer also shared his favorite things about “fatherhood.”

“I love seeing my girls’ ... big milestones in their life, like their very first steps, their first words,” Hoffer said, as he fed one of his daughters a burrito. “You get to eat extra food, too!”

As cars continued to pack the lots near the park, The Press Democrat stopped fathers on their way to celebrate with other dads visiting Howarth Park on Sunday.

Bryan Johnson of Santa Rosa, a 55-year-old single father of four, joined a crowded barbecue party at the park.

“Being a father is something you’re never fully prepared for,” he said, adding that his first daughter was born in Sacramento when he was 21. “Fatherhood is watching your daughters process the heartaches and joys of life and supporting them along the way.”

Some fathers shared their experiences of growing up without a father.

David Hernandez, 63, said he is a father of five kids and a grandfather of 10 grandkids.

The Santa Rosa man said he was 6 months old when his father passed away from cancer. The absence of his dad, he said, meant he had to figure out how to navigate fatherhood on his own.

“You get it all when you’re a father, the good and the bad in life.” Hernandez said. “I wasn’t always the best father to my kids – I didn’t have one growing up. It was hard, but now I get to watch over my children’s babies. I’m a grandfather now. It all comes first circle.”

Newly divorced father Ben Veum, 33, recently returned from a “father and son” trip to Wisconsin with his 3-year-old son. He said he has wanted to be a father his entire life.

“While my friends wanted to travel and live in different pockets of the world, I wanted to be a dad,” Veum, of Santa Rosa, said as he wiped ice cream from his son’s face. “I love giving my son opportunities to learn new things – I learn new things about myself too.”

You can reach Staff Writers Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.