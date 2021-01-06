Sonoma County Democrats ask for applicants to fill committee seats

Sonoma County Democrats are looking for politically active residents to fill out last-minute applications to get involved in local politics.

The Sonoma County Democratic Party on Wednesday said it had five seats open on its governing body, the Central Committee, and is looking for applications ahead of its next public meeting on Jan. 12.

“It’s a unique opportunity to be a voice for your district and an advocate for strong Democratic policies and candidates on a local and county level and beyond,” said Pat Sabo, chair of the Sonoma County Democratic Party, in a statement.

Three committee seats are open for Democrats living in the county’s 5th District, which includes northwest Sonoma County, the lower Russian River, Sebastopol and parts of west and southwest Santa Rosa.

One seat is open in the 3rd District, which includes central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park. Another is open in the 2nd District, which includes Petaluma, Cotati, and part of Rohnert Park.

Applicants need to inform officials of their interest and qualifications and provide a brief biographical note via email to Sabo and the county Democrats’ corresponding secretary Manny Baldenegro at p.sabo@att.net and mannyc.baldenegrojr@gmail.com by 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

