Sheriff: Two who fled from stolen car arrested after foot chase in Santa Rosa

Two men were arrested in Santa Rosa this week after they ran from Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies who found them in a stolen car, according to authorities.

Deputies pulled the men over just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. The men were in a beige Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported stolen in Santa Rosa about a week earlier, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As the deputies approached, both men slid out of the driver’s side door and ran away, said Sgt. Juan Valencia.

One deputy quickly stopped the driver, Marvin Rabanoes, while another chased after the passenger, Arthur Gutierrez, Valencia said.

The deputy tackled Gutierrez as he climbed a fence and both of them fell to the ground before Gutierrez was detained. The fall injured the deputy’s hand, Valencia said.

Rabanoes, 41, who the Sheriff’s Office described as a transient, gave a false name to authorities when he was arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Rabanoes was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen car, resisting arrest and giving a false identity to a peace officer. He was also wanted on a warrant for violation of probation and vehicle theft. His bail was set at $70,000.

Gutierrez, 46, of Lower Lake was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen car and resisting arrest. He was also booked into Sonoma County Jail and his bail was set at $30,000.

