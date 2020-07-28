Sonoma County deputy removes gun from passenger in tense DUI stop

A quick-handed deputy safely removed a gun from a tense traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of two adults and the removal of two children from the vehicle, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Byron Jackson, 29, of Hayward remained in Sonoma County Jail on Monday with a bail of $200,000. He faces a parole violation and three felony charges: child endangerment, being a felon in possession of a gun and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The driver, Joelle Laguillo-Bernheimer, 30, Santa Rosa, was released after posting bond on $30,000 bail. She was booked on charges of felony child endangerment, felony threats and two misdemeanor DUI charges.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said a deputy spotted a car stopped in the middle of the intersection at Todd Road and South Moorland Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The car abruptly turned onto South Moorland, drove through three lanes, ran a red light and headed toward the freeway, she said. The deputy suspected the driver might be under the influence and pulled the car over.

Inside the car were four people, Laguillo-Bernheimer, Jackson and two young children in the back seat, a 9-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, Wood said.

The deputy believed both adults were intoxicated and said he spotted a handgun in Jackson’s lap, between his legs and partially covered by his hand.

Gun drawn, the deputy ordered Jackson to put his hands up multiple times, while Jackson kept them just above his lap, Wood said.

When Jackson became distracted for a moment, the deputy reached into the car and grabbed the gun away from him, Wood said.

Deputies later discovered the .22-caliber pistol was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Deputies detained both adults and removed the children from the car. The 9-year-old was turned over to a relative and the 3-year-old was taken to temporary safe housing, Wood said.

Deputies determined the car seat was unsecured and found a bottle of alcohol in the car.

