Sonoma County deputy stops opioid OD, saves man’s life

A sheriff’s deputy is being lauded after he prevented a man from overdosing on opioids last week, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was on routine patrol around 3 a.m. Thursday when he saw a man “awkwardly sitting near a building” in the 2000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two syringes were near the man, who was barely breathing and had a weak pulse. One of the syringes was empty and the deputy suspected the man was overdosing on opioids, officials said.

Deputies carry Narcan, or naloxone, to save anyone suffering from exposure to opioids, including fentanyl.

The deputy, who has not been identified by the Sherif’s Office, used two doses to reverse the effects and called in emergency personnel.

“The man began to improve and paramedics confirmed it was a likely overdose,” sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

Authorities have not identified the deputy or provided other specifics about him.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi