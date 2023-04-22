Just when it seemed like the North Bay’s withered landscape was on its last gasps after several years of severe drought, the rains arrived like a relief convoy.

Back to back to back atmospheric rivers over the winter delivered what felt like an epic amount of rainfall on a parched state, ending the driest three-year period on record with a big splash.

The reward for blustery winds, flooding, mudslides, fallen trees, power outages and endless days stuck indoors is an eyeful of spring at its sweetest. Coastal hillsides turned electric green, dry creekbeds run once again and loads of little wildflowers have popped up, all coaxed by the rain and warming temperatures.

Sonoma County has not experienced a superbloom like the gobsmacking displays blanketing the mountains and parts of Southern California, drawing crowds of gawkers that make botanists cringe. But the reviving landscape and the dollops of color emerging from the overgrowth and peeking out among the rocks and meadows is a relief very much welcomed.

“I’m falling in love with California again. Joyful, over the top, can’t get enough,” said Diana Hindley, who regularly hikes Sonoma Valley Regional Park, which abuts her Glen Ellen property.

“I especially love the meadow foam peaking right now, choking the little riverlets, wet fields and ditches,” she said. “And the pink and gold tones and velvety textures of new oak leaves emerging.”

Caitlin Cornwall, a biologist with the Sonoma Ecology Center, said one of the effects of prolonged cold temperatures that lasted well into spring is the late arrival of what are traditionally early wildflowers. That means rare combinations of blooms, like milkmaid, usually one of the first to pop, are mixing with late-blooming fiddlenecks.

“Everything is lush,” she said. “In some places that means the grass has grown so thick and fast that it is literally overshadowing the wildflowers. But in other places everything is growing big and happy, the flowers, as well as the grasses.”

She spotted delicate purple and white Gilias in the high meadows of Sugarloaf, an unexpected treat. They were out in force after the wildfires of 2017 but seemed to go into hiding during the drought.

“With this good spring,” she said, “they were out in glory.”

While Sonoma County’s wildflower displays trend more modest than many parts of the state, Cornwall spotted a show at Tolay Lake Regional Park in Petaluma.

“If you’re willing to walk 3 miles out to the west ridge there are beautiful wildflower blooms along the south end of the ridge,” she said. “You get this amazing view of the Bay Area and a beautiful thick swatch of Tidy Tips and Goldfields on top of these grassy ridges. It’s very dramatic.”

The petite dollops of color painting the spring landscape are a welcome palliative arrival on the heels of a terrifying drought that was brutal to plants and animals alike.

“There was not a lot of life out there during the drought, and the winter felt really dark and cold,” Cornwall said. “But now there is this explosion of green and life and beauty. It just feels really good to be out and seeing it.”

Staff Writer Meg McConahey can be reached at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com or 521-5204.