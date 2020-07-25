Sonoma County district attorney levels criminal charges against Central Valley builder and his wife

Sonoma County’s top prosecutor filed a sweeping criminal complaint Friday against a Central Valley contractor, accusing the builder of defrauding customers who had turned to the company after losing their homes in the devastating Tubbs fire in October 2017.

Sal Chiaramonte, owner of Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing in Tulare, is charged with 59 felony counts, including grand theft of personal property, diversion of construction funds, and theft from elderly clients totaling a little more than $1 million.

Named as co-defendants for all but one of those counts are his wife, Pamela Chiaramonte, and their daughter, Amy Diane Perry.

Neither Sal Chiaramonte nor his lawyer replied to multiple messages left for them on Friday.

Sal and Pam Chiaramonte, who in April filed personal bankruptcy, had signed roughly 40 construction contracts with Santa Rosa-area homeowners whose houses were destroyed in that historic blaze.

The alleged crimes were committed against 14 different homeowners and 10 different businesses, said Brian Staebell, chief deputy district attorney.

Half of those homeowners were over the age of 65, leading to additional charges of elder abuse, or “theft, embezzlement, forgery, fraud, and identity theft with respect to the property and personal identifying information of an elder and dependent adult,” according to the complaint.

“It’s tragic that these individuals, victimized first by the fire, were subjected to an organization that then re-victimized them,” said Staebell, who works alongside District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

Among the charges, the Chiaramontes are accused of unlawfully taking nearly $23,000 from Lynette Kronick, who hired them to rebuild her destroyed home on Lavender Lane in the Mark West neighborhood. Kronick was pleased to hear criminal charges had been filed.

“But I won’t really turn the page,” she said, “until that house is finished.” She’d hired a second builder, and hopes to be in her new home by Labor Day.

Rich Freeman, the Santa Rosa lawyer representing four homeowners who have brought civil lawsuits against Chiaramonte Construction, called the criminal charges “a great first step toward vindication for some incredibly nice people in our community who were preyed upon and victimized after already being devastated by the fires.”

While there is not yet a date for the Chiaramontes and Perry to make a first appearance in court, Staebell said, “there will be an active warrant for their arrest in the system next week.”

Over a year ago, responding to numerous disgruntled customers, the Contractors State License Board launched an investigation of Chiaramonte Construction over a year ago. That inquiry, by the board’s special investigations unit, was completed in May. The state board had suspended the builder’s license on March 25 for failure to maintain workers compensation coverage.

The state board’s findings were submitted to Ravitch, in parts, between May 28 and June 26, “due to the multiple boxes of exhibits and other materials compiled during the investigation,” said Rick Lopes, chief spokesman for the state contractor licensing agency.

Staebell said Friday prosecutors will continue to investigate the Tulare contractor. Others who suspect they were victimized by the company are urged to call the Contractors State License Board, at 1-800-321-2752, or to file a complaint online at www.cslb.ca.gov.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.