Sonoma County District Attorney warns against price gouging during Glass fire

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office will investigate and prosecute any residents or businesses that engage in price gouging while the county is in a state of emergency due to the Glass fire.

Sharply increasing prices during the wildfire or the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is a misdemeanor crime, which can result in convicted perpetrators getting one year in county jail or a fine of up to $10,000, the district attorney’s office said.

“We will not tolerate members of our community who have suffered from the ongoing disasters being further victimized by those who seek to take advantage of their predicament and will prosecute those who try to take unfair advantage in these situations by price gouging,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

Public complaints of excessive price boosts can be made on the district attorney’s website at http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/District-Attorney/, or by calling 707-565-2311.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian