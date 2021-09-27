Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office objects to diversion request from former Petaluma police Sgt. Lance Novello

A former Petaluma police officer who is accused of assaulting a young Black woman during the height of the 2020 George Floyd protests exhibited a “petty abuse of power,” and he should not be given leniency, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office argued in recent court filings.

In documents filed Sept. 20 in Sonoma County Superior Court, prosecutors for the first time laid out their version of the incident that resulted in two misdemeanor charges against Sgt. Lance Novello and led to the 19-year veteran’s decision to retire last October.

The new filing, which opposes the former officer’s request for a diversion, or the conditional dismissal of the case, comes as Novello’s defense team is seeking to sequester body camera footage from the incident, a confrontation between Novello and Elizabeth Cole on July 20, 2020, in the Petaluma Valley Hospital parking lot after Cole was discharged from the hospital following a car crash.

In requesting the lighter sentence, Novello’s attorneys admit Novello bumped into Cole with his chest, but say it was incidental and occurred during her “unhinged” yelling.

Prosecutors, however, described Novello’s actions that night as an “utter abuse of his position of authority,” and said he escalated the situation verbally and physically in a way three of his fellow officers described as unnecessary.

“Officers of the law have an incredibly hard job which is both physically and mentally demanding,” according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filing. “However, we expect more from our officers than petty abuses of power in response to simple requests.”

The documents describe an injured Cole, who was later diagnosed with a concussion, limping toward Novello with a pen and paper in her hand seeking Novello’s badge number after being twice denied. Novello, who had already told Cole to shut her mouth, puffed out his chest, stepped forward aggressively and knocked Cole off balance with his body, according to the narrative from the District Attorney’s Office, which prosecutors say three Petaluma police officers corroborated.

“The situation is one of power where an injured female is seeking the name of the man who told her to shut her mouth and (Novello) did not take kindly to a simple request,” according to the court filing.

Cole, who has so far declined interview requests in the case, did not respond to a message seeking comment on the latest court filings. Andrew Ganz, Novello’s San Francisco-based attorney, referred broadly to the narrative offered by prosecutors as “various mischaracterizations” in an email.

“It is ironic that the DA charged a person for inadvertently bumping into another person, causing no harm whatsoever, and they are characterizing that as a petty abuse of power,” Ganz said.

An Oct. 13 court hearing related to Novello’s diversion request will determine whether the case proceeds to a planned Nov. 4 trial date.

A hearing on Novello’s request to prevent the release of body camera footage is set for Tuesday.

The footage could settle the dispute over the two vastly different narratives that have emerged over the incident, which took place at the height of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Novello’s legal team, citing medical records, say Cole passed out at the hospital due to alcohol consumption, purposefully hit her head on her hospital bed and accused hospital staff and police officers of mistreating her because she’s Black.

There is little mention of those allegations in the District Attorney’s Office filing, and prosecutors could not immediately be reached for comment on the discrepancies.

Novello’s attorneys have objected to the release of body camera footage, saying they believe it would help their client but could be portrayed inaccurately in the media.

“Unfortunately, we do not need to guess as to how any media coverage of this case might play out,” Novello’s team wrote in its request to suppress the footage.

“Given the nature of this case and the effect media coverage has and would have on the fairness of the process, this could not present a more appropriate instance where the court should exercise its discretion (to withhold the body camera video).”

The defense cites inaccuracies in Associated Press reporting of the incident, including the incorrect claim that the altercation took place during a Black Lives Matter protest. The accuracy of the Argus-Courier’s coverage has not been questioned – either in court filings or in Novello’s defense team’s communications with the Argus.

“We are still trying to ‘clean up’ this mess, but that bell has been rung,” according to the filing.