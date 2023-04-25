The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office found that a state parole officer was legally justified when he shot a man who was allegedly holding a boxcutter, striking him in the chest, abdomen and leg last May.

Three parole officers went to Charles Wyatt’s home on Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa to take him into custody after Wyatt missed two treatment classes, one for drug treatment and one for sex offenders.

Wyatt had tested positive for cocaine during a drug test a month earlier, according to Parole Agent Jeffery Gill, and appeared to be in the grips of a mental health crisis. In a phone call the day of the shooting, Wyatt told Gill he was “a general in the Secret Service” and tried to order his parole agent to “stand down,“ according to Gill.

The DA’s report into the incident, which was investigated by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, does not indicate Gill made any effort toward crisis intervention or the involvement of any outside agency besides the Santa Rosa Police Department. The police department did not have officers available, according to the DA’s report.

“Mr. Wyatt’s behavior and weapon created a substantial risk of death or great bodily injury to each of the agents,” the report states. “The force used by the parole agents was reasonable, lawful, and necessary to effectuate a lawful arrest and to ensure their own safety.”

Gill and two other parole officers went to arrest Wyatt, who greeted them at the front door holding a box cutter, according to the agents’ testimony. The parole agents do not appear to use bodyworn cameras. There is no reference to camera footage in the report. Walter Rubenstein, Wyatt’s Santa Rosa-based defense attorney, told The Press Democrat the officers did not have bodyworn cameras.

“It’s troubling,” he said.

Wyatt again told officers he was a general and a “special government agent,” according to their accounts. Wyatt would go on to test positive for cocaine while in the hospital.

He refused their commands to drop the boxcutter, and Agent Rodger Braddock used pepper spray on him. After the pepper spray struck him, Wyatt charged at Braddock and “made a slashing motion with the knife” Gill told investigators.

Braddock told investigators Wyatt charged at him with the box cutter out at shoulder level. The third officer, Agent Michael Sweeney, said Wyatt was out of his line of sight when the shots were fired.

“Based on the law and the totality of the circumstances discussed above, Parole Agent Braddock was legally justified in the use of deadly force,” The report states. “Mr. Wyatt was armed and dangerous. He was uncooperative and posed a serious risk of serious harm or death to Parole Agent Braddock. Under the circumstances, Agent Braddock’s use of force was reasonable and legally justified.”

In his own testimony, according to the report, Wyatt confirmed he had a box cutter but does not say what he did with it.

“When asked if he remembered being told to drop the box cutter, Wyatt changed the subject and said he needed to use the bathroom,” the report said. “Wyatt then said he was not ready to speak about the incident and provide a statement, so the interview concluded.”

Braddock shot Wyatt in the right side of the chest, the right side of his abdomen, and his right thigh with his 9 millimeter Glock pistol.

“He’s fortunate to have survived,“ Rubenstein said of Wyatt. The District Attorney’s Office, in addition to authoring the report that cleared the parol officers of any legal wrongdoing, is pursuing an attempted murder case against Wyatt for the incident.

Prosecutors charged Wyatt with attempted murder in July for lunging at Braddock with the box cutter. The case is ongoing, and a preliminary hearing early this month was postponed.

“I disagree with the findings,” of the DA’s report, Rubenstein said.

