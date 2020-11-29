Sonoma County Dreamers sigh in relief with Biden victory

Estefania Rogel, 26, was brought to this country when she was 6 in December 2000. Thanks to the DACA program, she has a work permit and works as a manufacturing operator at Keysight Technologies, in addition to a second job. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Election Day had morphed into Election Week, and Maria Bermejo was ready for the suspense to be over. A certified nurse’s assistant working toward her nursing degree, she’d hoped for Joe Biden to be declared the winner of the presidential election before going to sleep on Friday night Nov. 6.

That didn’t happen. Nor was there news when she rose the next morning, and drove to her second job. Biden was ahead, but hadn’t been declared the victor.

Later Saturday morning, she was watching a small TV at work and a newscaster broke in to announce the Associated Press had projected Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes — and, ergo, the presidency.

“I called my mom, but she didn’t pick up, so I called my brother,” said Bermejo, 24, of Healdsburg. “He didn’t pick up, either.”

Eventually, Bermejo was able to find someone with whom to share her happiness, and relief. “It was a high-stakes election, and we were really anxious,” she said.

On Thanksgiving day, President Donald Trump said for the first time that he will leave the White House in January, provided the Electoral College certifies Biden’s victory on Dec. 14. With that grudging announcement, Bermejo and Sonoma County’s other so-called “Dreamers” could relax, at long last.

That term dates back to the DREAM ACT, legislation that was never passed that would allow certain immigrants in the United States – brought to the country illegally when they were very young — to remain, if they meet certain criteria.

Bermejo is one such Dreamer. Born in the Mexican state of Michoacan, she came to the United States as a 2-year-old. Bermejo is a beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the Obama-era policy offering protection from deportation to those brought to America illegally when they were children.

In keeping with its general anti-immigrant stance, the Trump administration sought to end the DACA program but was stopped from doing so in June by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled that the government had failed to provide the required legal justification.

Trump immediately vowed to try again, and likely would have, if elected to a second term. That’s why Bermejo and her fellow Dreamers — some 700,000 across the country, 183,000 of them in California — experienced such high levels of anxiety in the run-up to this election. “We were all focused on: If he wins, and removes the program, what would happen to us?” she said.

From drastically cutting work visas to separating children from their parents at the border, the Trump administration has undertaken more than 400 executive actions to slow and stifle immigration, according to a July report from the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

“It’s hard to say” what Trump would have done if DACA were struck down in court, said Julie Cyphers, a Santa Rosa-based immigration attorney. “But generally, if somebody’s no longer protected, they can be placed in removal proceedings. And the Trump administration does have a practice of referring individuals who are out of status to deportation proceedings.”

’Hope for the best’

A 2012 graduate of Elsie Allen High School, Yahaira Lopez won scholarships to attend Santa Rosa Junior College, where she earned a degree in dental hygiene. Between her shifts as a dental hygienist, she’s taking classes to become a registered nurse.

“It’s interesting,” laughed Lopez, 26, who was brought here from Mexico as an infant. She relied on this expression as the Nov. 3 election approached: “I like to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

Her hope was that the country would elect “someone who doesn’t see me as a threat, and who will make me feel like my existence here is not conditional — that I’m not hanging on by a thread,” she said.

The possibility that DACA might be terminated during a second Trump term was “a little triggering,” Lopez said. “It was scary, to be honest.”

While he couldn’t terminate the program, Trump did halt new applications to DACA, starting in September 2017. In July, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf shortened the renewal period for protections under the program from two years to one year. (On Nov. 14, a federal judge ruled that memo from Wolf invalid, because the acting secretary had not been lawfully appointed to his position.)