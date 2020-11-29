Subscribe

Sonoma County Dreamers sigh in relief with Biden victory

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 28, 2020, 11:45PM
Updated 37 minutes ago
Estefania Rogel, 26, was brought to this country when she was 6 in December 2000. Thanks to the DACA program, she has a work permit and works as a manufacturing operator at Keysight Technologies, in addition to a second job. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Election Day had morphed into Election Week, and Maria Bermejo was ready for the suspense to be over. A certified nurse’s assistant working toward her nursing degree, she’d hoped for Joe Biden to be declared the winner of the presidential election before going to sleep on Friday night Nov. 6.

That didn’t happen. Nor was there news when she rose the next morning, and drove to her second job. Biden was ahead, but hadn’t been declared the victor.

Later Saturday morning, she was watching a small TV at work and a newscaster broke in to announce the Associated Press had projected Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes — and, ergo, the presidency.

“I called my mom, but she didn’t pick up, so I called my brother,” said Bermejo, 24, of Healdsburg. “He didn’t pick up, either.”

Eventually, Bermejo was able to find someone with whom to share her happiness, and relief. “It was a high-stakes election, and we were really anxious,” she said.

On Thanksgiving day, President Donald Trump said for the first time that he will leave the White House in January, provided the Electoral College certifies Biden’s victory on Dec. 14. With that grudging announcement, Bermejo and Sonoma County’s other so-called “Dreamers” could relax, at long last.

That term dates back to the DREAM ACT, legislation that was never passed that would allow certain immigrants in the United States – brought to the country illegally when they were very young — to remain, if they meet certain criteria.

Bermejo is one such Dreamer. Born in the Mexican state of Michoacan, she came to the United States as a 2-year-old. Bermejo is a beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the Obama-era policy offering protection from deportation to those brought to America illegally when they were children.

In keeping with its general anti-immigrant stance, the Trump administration sought to end the DACA program but was stopped from doing so in June by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled that the government had failed to provide the required legal justification.

Trump immediately vowed to try again, and likely would have, if elected to a second term. That’s why Bermejo and her fellow Dreamers — some 700,000 across the country, 183,000 of them in California — experienced such high levels of anxiety in the run-up to this election. “We were all focused on: If he wins, and removes the program, what would happen to us?” she said.

From drastically cutting work visas to separating children from their parents at the border, the Trump administration has undertaken more than 400 executive actions to slow and stifle immigration, according to a July report from the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

“It’s hard to say” what Trump would have done if DACA were struck down in court, said Julie Cyphers, a Santa Rosa-based immigration attorney. “But generally, if somebody’s no longer protected, they can be placed in removal proceedings. And the Trump administration does have a practice of referring individuals who are out of status to deportation proceedings.”

Hope for the best’

A 2012 graduate of Elsie Allen High School, Yahaira Lopez won scholarships to attend Santa Rosa Junior College, where she earned a degree in dental hygiene. Between her shifts as a dental hygienist, she’s taking classes to become a registered nurse.

“It’s interesting,” laughed Lopez, 26, who was brought here from Mexico as an infant. She relied on this expression as the Nov. 3 election approached: “I like to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

Her hope was that the country would elect “someone who doesn’t see me as a threat, and who will make me feel like my existence here is not conditional — that I’m not hanging on by a thread,” she said.

The possibility that DACA might be terminated during a second Trump term was “a little triggering,” Lopez said. “It was scary, to be honest.”

While he couldn’t terminate the program, Trump did halt new applications to DACA, starting in September 2017. In July, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf shortened the renewal period for protections under the program from two years to one year. (On Nov. 14, a federal judge ruled that memo from Wolf invalid, because the acting secretary had not been lawfully appointed to his position.)

Biden, meanwhile, has vowed to reopen new applications to DACA, which would be a good start, said Lopez, who hopes to see the program expanded to include a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.

DACA is “not a long-term solution,” said Cyphers, the immigration lawyer. “It’s like a promise to not deport somebody, as long as they meet certain requirements. It doesn’t lead to permanent residence; it doesn’t lead to citizenship.”

For that to happen, she said, Congress would have to act.

“I’m blessed and grateful to have this work permit,” Lopez said, “so I can use the license I worked hard to get, but hopefully we do get that pathway. It would be nice to feel like I belong here, and that I don’t have to worry about making one little mistake and suddenly ending up in Mexico.”

A weight off my shoulders’

Shortly before the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over whether the Trump administration could end DACA, the president tweeted that many of the Dreamers are “far from ‘angels.’ Some are tough, hardened criminals.”

In fact, DACA applicants go through extensive background checks that weed out felons, and that’s a good thing, said Salvador Lopez, whose parents brought him to the U.S. when he was 3. Now 21, he is a graduate of Rancho Cotate High School who works at the Costco in Santa Rosa and as a volunteer at the Dry Creek Rancheria fire department.

Being a DACA recipient means meeting certain requirements, and following certain rules, he said. Among them, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website, are that recipients are in school, have graduated or obtained a certificate of completion from high school, or been honorably discharged by one of the armed services.

Nor can they have been convicted of a felony, or “significant” misdemeanors.

While it can be “tough sometimes,” he said, hewing to a straight and narrow path, “in a way it benefits me, because it keeps me in line.”

Lopez fought the Kincade, Walbridge and Glass fires. His ambition is to become a full-time, professional firefighter — a goal that seemed just a little further away while the possibility existed that he might be deported.

“I was trying not to get sucked into the politics of it,” he recalled. “I was just hoping people would make the right choice.”

The results of the election “feel like a weight off my shoulders,” Lopez said.

Emerging from the shadows

Estefania Rogel’s parents brought her across “la frontera” — the border — when she was 6. Starting when she was 17, she spent five years working in the vineyards.

Asked what she remembers of those long days, she replied, “Whoa — the sun.”

“It was really tough,” said Rogel, now 26, of Santa Rosa, “but I got through the day, because it gave me food and it gave me somewhere to live.

“But I always wanted to work with my head, not just with my hands,” she said.

Her hopes soared in 2012, when the Obama administration unveiled the DACA program. She successfully applied for its benefits, which include a work permit. DACA allowed her to come out of the shadows, “to get my driver’s license, drive a car, get a better job, and a career.”

Now, she works as a manufacturing operator at Keysight Technologies in Santa Rosa. She works a second job on an assembly line.

The possibility that DACA might be shut down — with it the chances for hundreds of thousands of Dreamers to keep climbing the ladder of success in the only country they’ve ever known — “that was kinda scary,” Rogel said.

That danger seems to have passed, for the time being. In addition to improving her own life, Rogel is pleased to serve as a role model for her younger siblings, who can see, through her, “that anything’s possible, you just have to work for it, and keep working.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

