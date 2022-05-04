Subscribe

Sonoma County DUI checkpoint scheduled for Friday

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2022, 11:23AM
A checkpoint aimed at intercepting intoxicated and unlicensed drivers is planned for Friday in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials did not disclose the location of the checkpoint, but said they would announce the site on Friday.

It is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Saturday.

The event is supported by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, according to the CHP.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

