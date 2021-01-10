Sonoma County educators, staff expected to get vaccine by early February

Sonoma County’s approximately 9,000 teachers, campus staff and other educators are expected to receive their first round of the coronavirus vaccine by early February, an important step in reopening local campuses that have been closed to approximately 70,000 schoolchildren since March.

Still, it was unclear how those inoculations will affect the timeline to return children to classrooms as Sonoma County struggles with a surge of COVID-19 infections that has driven case rates to their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Distribution of the vaccine to education employees is highly dependent on several variables, including how many doses the county receives from the state, how many people with a higher priority over school staff actually sign up for inoculations, and how many people within the distribution group that includes educators also want shots.

“We are expecting another surge,“ Dr. Sundari Mase, county public health officer, warned last week, saying the county is in the “darkest days of the pandemic.”

Unlike neighboring Bay Area counties and much of the state, Sonoma County never emerged from the purple tier — the most stringent category in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, indicating widespread transmission of the virus. No schools in purple counties are allowed to open without a waiver from the state, which stopped issuing them in November as cases began to spike.

But despite some uncertainty about how it would affect return-to-school plans, local education officials said last week that the impending vaccination of teachers and school staff is a ray of light in what has otherwise been a very dark time.

“I’m feeling hopeful,” said Mayra Perez, superintendent of the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District. "I think the sooner we get the vaccination, it will help the process. It is complicated, but this is a big piece.“

In that district, officials are still surveying both families and staff to determine who wants to return to in-person instruction and who may opt to remain in distance learning. Adding vaccinations to the mix could change how people feel about returning to campus, Perez said.

County public health officials are working with the Sonoma County Department of Education to develop a course of action to inoculate school staff once doses become available, Mase said. Educators and school staff are in line for shots after health care and public safety workers, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Those who work in education share priority with front-line essential workers, adults older than 75 and adults between 64 and 74 with underlying medical conditions, homeless residents, those who work in transportation as well as critical manufacturing.

“We are working closely with (Sonoma County Office of Education) on a plan by which hopefully we can set up places around the county, maybe even schools … where that vaccine administration can happen,” Mase said. “We’ll have a plan in place as to who is going to vaccinate and where that is going to happen and get that out, hopefully seamlessly, and go through that group of 9,000 people.”

With return-to-school plans in many districts focusing first on younger grades, teachers and staff who work with the county’s youngest students will be first in line for shots, said Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools. The first group identified for inoculations are staff who work with kindergarten, first and second graders, he said.

"They would be the first round to go through,“ he said. ”All teachers would get them, but they would be the first.“

While some questions remain whether the state will mandate that educators and school staff get vaccinated, much like inoculations for tuberculosis are required, area officials said last week staffers are expressing excitement mixed with relief that the doses are coming.

“They can’t happen soon enough,” said Dana Pedersen, superintendent of the Guerneville School District. “I think it provides hope, if anything, that help is on the way.”

But that help is coming just as Sonoma County is running headlong into case numbers higher than ever experienced since the pandemic took root in mid-March. The county has detected more than 220 new cases a day, on average, over the last six weeks, up from 88 a day in November.

Public health and education officials have reiterated that vaccinations are but one piece of the puzzle of reopening schools. Lowering local case rates remains foremost, in addition to creating specific testing and tracing programs, and improving ventilation, installing barriers such as Plexiglas, and crafting schedules that will minimize cross-contamination of cohorts during times like lunch and recess.