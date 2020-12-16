Sonoma County elder care facilities wait for vaccine

As Sonoma County and its six hospitals anxiously awaited the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, local long-term elder facilities waited along with them, hoping for information on when their vulnerable populations will be inoculated while working to convince staff to accept the vaccinations when offered.

“I’m still not 100% sure how many staff members will take the vaccine,” said Michael Andraszczyk, president of Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab in Sebastopol. “We hope for 100%, but it’s not likely. Part of what I’ll be doing over the next couple weeks is encouraging as many people as possible to take it.”

Inoculating staff at skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers is seen as a key component in the fight to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus and limit deaths. Sonoma County recorded two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 166 people. Of those, 119 were living in elder care sites.

The most recent deaths were both males over the age of 64. One lived at a residential care facility and died Dec. 10, not in a hospital. The other lived at home but died Dec. 12 in a hospital.

Sonoma County continues to struggle with a resurgence of the virus, which has killed more than 300,000 Americans. The county detected 237 new cases Tuesday — the fourth-highest single-day tally since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the nine-month total to 15,096. The test positivity rate is 7.2%.

As of late Tuesday, the county had not received the first 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine it was expecting to arrive sometime this week. Those doses will be spread among the six hospitals, with county health retaining 40% to disperse to smaller health facilities that don’t have ultracold storage capacity. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at somewhere around minus 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, joined her counterparts from 10 other Northern California counties Tuesday evening to declare their support for the state’s vaccination distribution guidelines. The first phase may take several months to complete, while vaccines for the general public may be available by early summer, the health officers said in a joint statement.

“The arrival of the vaccine is a hopeful sign and it gives us another critical tool as we fight this pandemic,” Mase said in a statement. “Our health care partners can now begin vaccinating front-line workers and those most vulnerable for getting COVID.”

As laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, the first tier of Californians set to be offered the vaccine include staff at acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals; skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and similar settings for older or the medically vulnerable; and paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical treatment.

The first doses in Sonoma County, however, will likely be limited to acute care hospitals because they have the infrastructure to receive them and oversee the vaccinations in a safe setting, Mase said Monday.

No one seemed sure when the potentially lifesaving shots would become available in nursing homes. Several people involved in elder care said they have heard the first doses would arrive at the end of this month, a timeline that could not immediately be confirmed.

What is known is that most elder care settings will be served by the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care, a federal program that will pay participating pharmacy chains to deliver on-site COVID vaccinations. In California, those shots will be administered by Walgreens and CVS.

Crista Barnett Nelson, executive director of Senior Advocacy Services, a local ombudsman program, said one of those pharmacies will visit each facility three times. The plan is designed to ensure everyone gets both courses of the two-course vaccine, even if they are skipped for some reason on one of the visits.

Apple Valley is by no means an outlier when it comes to concerns about the willingness of employees to be vaccinated. Dolores Perryman, an administrator at Park View Post Acute in Santa Rosa, said “I think it’s a mixed bag” when asked about staff buy-in.

Barnett Nelson has heard those worries, too — including from the nurse who swabbed her nose during her most recent coronavirus test.

“It’s mostly from staff,” Barnett Nelson said. “They’re just, ‘no way.’ Someone on a call I was just on told us a recent survey said 70% of caregivers would decline. Because people hear ‘messenger RNA — or DNA,’ depending on which vaccine — and think, ‘You’re altering my genetic code.’ Those snippets are really harmful.”