Sonoma County elected leaders react to Koi Nation proposal for casino near Windsor
The Koi Nation, a small Native American tribe in Sonoma County, unveiled Wednesday its ambitious proposal to build one of largest casino and resort complexes in Northern California near Windsor.
While the proposal must clear a number of government hurdles before it becomes reality, the prospect of 2,500 slot and other gaming machines, a 200-room hotel, six restaurant and food service areas, a meeting center and spa appeared to catch a number of Sonoma County leaders off-guard. Here’s a sampling of their reactions:
State Sen. Mike McGuire
“We are just learning about the details of this project. Based off of its initial description, the size and scope is deeply concerning. Sonoma County doesn’t need another casino and I oppose any new gaming outlets. While I honor and respect tribal sovereignty, this is not the right plan for the north county.”
U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman
“I’m a little bit gobsmacked that something this big and this controversial would just be dropped like this … . I’m not saying there may not be a path so some economic development in Sonoma County, but you can’t put the cart before the horse.”
“This is not the Sunset Strip. I happen to believe we have enough casinos.”
Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon
“We have to recognize that tribal governments are different and there is the motivation by the federal government to provide land in trust and provide economic development incentives to Native Americans … . There’s historic reasons to try to provide some sense of fairness.’’
Windsor Councilwoman Deb Fudge
“I understand land was taken away from them in a very horrible manner and we all owe them something. It’s just very disappointing that they’re proposing a casino and hotel at the edge of Windsor … . I probably wouldn’t have contacted the town either, I get it … . They seem to have hired people at the top of their game in terms of public relations and so they’re expecting opposition.”
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins
“Counties are pretty much cut out of the process. We’ve been advocating just to get notification when a tribe submits a fee to trust application.”
Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore
“I am opposed personally to new casinos in Sonoma County. At the same time, I have to honor the process that is before it and I have to work with that process.”
Andrew Graham
City of Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat
As Sonoma County's largest city, Santa Rosa, its policy and politics, crime and its economy affect the lives of North Bay residents both inside city limits and beyond in ways both obvious and unseen. I aim to document those impacts and give voice to city residents.
