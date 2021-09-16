Sonoma County elected leaders react to Koi Nation proposal for casino near Windsor

The Koi Nation, a federally recognized tribe of Pomo people from Northern California, on Wednesday unveiled plans to build a $600 million casino resort on 68 acres on East Shiloh Road near the Shiloh Ranch Regional Park on Windsor’s southeastern outskirts.

Here are some details about the tribe’s proposal, called the Shiloh Resort & Casino, and next steps:

The 1.2 million-square-foot project calls for 2,500 slot and other gaming machines, a 200-room hotel, six restaurant and food service areas, a meeting center and a spa.

It would be built on a vineyard property at 222 East Shiloh Road purchased by the tribe this month for $12.3 million.

It would be the third Las Vegas-style casino in Sonoma County and would rival in size the Graton Rancheria’s resort and casino outside Rohnert Park.

The 90-member Koi Nation submitted plans Wednesday in Washington D.C. to place the 68-acre East Shiloh Road tract in federal trust.

The tribe hopes to start construction on the resort in one to two years, and it’s expected to take another two years until it’s ready to open. The resort is expected to employ more than 1,100 full-time workers.

The tribe must also eventually negotiate with the governor for a gaming agreement, which needs to be ratified by the state Legislature, and then approved by the Department of the Interior.

Resort and casino revenue will allow the tribe to become economically independent and a portion will be shared with the wider Sonoma County community, according to tribal representatives. The tribe has also said it wants to collaborate with local governments to address their related needs.