Sonoma County entertainment venues welcome back audiences for live events

After nearly two years of on-and-off-again restrictions prompted by the coronarvirus pandemic, the people who run Sonoma County’s live entertainment venues are embracing the latest loosening of public health rules with a large dose of cautious optimism.

That means welcoming back audiences for live events that were put on pause or canceled in the county amid local rules geared to the omicron surge.

Over the weekend, doors were wide open at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park, where the Santa Rosa Symphony performed Saturday and Sunday, as well as the small Lost Church nightclub in downtown Santa Rosa which was open Sunday. The venues reported good attendance, but still not back to pre-pandemic levels.

“I don’t know what normal looks like now, and it’s really hard to say,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the Green Music Center. “We’re continuing safety precautions. We’re checking our visitors’ vaccination status, and we’re continuing masking inside. We do want to be cautious.”

On Friday, Sonoma County lifted its monthlong ban on large indoor gatherings, and the state mandate to wear masks indoors expires for all but unvaccinated people at the end of Tuesday.

Venue administrators who took a severe hit during the latest Sonoma County shutdown say they are treading carefully back into a landscape of fuller houses and bookings.

Bryce Dow-Williamson, general manager at the Lost Church, said he’s watching the statistics on new coronavirus omicron variant cases and checking the federal Center for Disease Control guidelines for updates.

“We’ve been cautious in moving to over just requiring vaccination proof only, rather than also including proof of negative virus tests,” Dow-Williamson said. “We recommend masks when you’re not drinking. I think we’re getting closer to this being the new normal.”

His venue seats 100, while the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University has an indoor capacity of 1,000, but the challenges are essentially the same. Managers must protect not only their own patrons, but also the visiting artists they schedule for performances.

“We’re working with touring artists, and they ask that we continue to require masks,” Yarrow explained.

Throughout the nearly two-year pandemic, a range of state and local public health orders, from mask mandates to bans on large gatherings, have been imposed in response to surges in corornavirus infections.

The first series came with onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the second with the rise of cases and deaths linked to delta variant and a third with the highly infectious omicron variant over the past several months.

Check back for more on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.