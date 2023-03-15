A fast-moving winter storm should be long gone from Sonoma County on Wednesday after leaving a path of destruction that included downed trees, flooded roads and mudslides.

The ravaged landscape was the result of an atmospheric river that rolled into the North Bay early Tuesday and dissipated before lunch time, but not before dumping nearly five inches of rain on at least one area.

The storm, which entered from the Pacific Ocean, was expected to last into Tuesday afternoon but was expedited by gusty winds equally as devastating as the burst of rain.

“We got hit mostly through the early morning hours,” said Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

He added “fairly dry” conditions are expected into Thursday.

By the time conditions cleared up Tuesday afternoon, the community of Venado, about 12 miles west of Healdsburg, was Sonoma County’s wettest area with 4.82 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Other data showed Cazadero had 3.88 inches of rain and Occidental got 3.56 inches. Santa Rosa had 1.25 inches, and Rohnert Park and Sebastopol each got an inch of precipitation.

Gusts peaked around 6 a.m. Tuesday at 30 mph at lower levels but surpassed 55 mph at higher elevations. Miller said the strongest gust was 74 mph at Cobb Ridge West in the Mayacamas Mountains.

Tuesday’s atmospheric rivers was the latest to pound Sonoma County since January. Miller said already-saturated soil meant water ran off, rather than being absorbed, and did little to relieve California’s historic drought.

And as experts anticipated, the dangerous combination of gusty winds and saturated soil led to downed trees across Sonoma County Tuesday morning.

Sebastopol resident Jerry Madie contacted city officials after he and his neighbors noticed a giant Monterey Pine leaning ominously near his home on Pleasant Hill Avenue.

He said the number to Sebastopol’s Parks and Recreation department was already in his phone from the previous time he’d called to notify them of a problem tree.

The Monterey Pine snapped as Madie left a message for the department Tuesday and came crashing down on his neighbor’s car.

“It sounded like an explosion,” Madie said.

At least one other fallen tree within a residential area was reported near Orchard Street and Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa, but damage was limited to utility lines.

For the most part, it appeared Western Sonoma County got the brunt of damage from Tuesday’s storm.

The Sonoma County Fire District rescued three people after their van got stuck in water on Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville. None of them were injured.

Floodwaters trapped at least two other vehicles: one on Westside Road, north of Forestville, and another on Freestone Valley Ford Road, near Valley Ford.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there was a mudslide near Schoolhouse Beach on Highway 1, and boulders blocked Smith Brothers Road south of Bodega Bay.

The Timber Cove Fire Protection District reported another mudslide downed a tree and covered 30 to 40 yards of Timber Cove Road near Seaview Road.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d6xlKQCBmG8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In Sebastopol, a creek flooded near Sexton Road and caused vehicles to spin out and create a possible sinkhole, according to the CHP.

Outside of west county, flooding was reported in at least two locations: Los Amigos Road and Milk Barn Road in Healdsburg; and Rohnert Park Expressway, east of the Rancho Verde Mobile Home Park to Stony Point Road, in Rohnert Park.

Throughout Tuesday, Pacific Gas and Electric reported thousands of customers lost electricity across Sonoma County although it wasn’t immediately clear how much power had been restored by Tuesday evening.

The utility first reported 350 customers lost electricity near Guerneville and Forestville and another 130 customers were in the dark southwest of there. Another 277 PG&E customers lost electricity in Santa Rosa.

By Tuesday afternoon, PG&E reported about 3,100 customers lost electricity west of Valley Ford to west of Rohnert Park. More than 1,000 other customers in The Sea Ranch area also lost electricity.

The storm also forced Guerneville School District in Guerneville to shut down Tuesday

Elsewhere, Dunham School District in Petaluma sent students home early and Horicon Elementary School District in Annapolis let out after lunch, said Eric Wittmershaus, director of communications for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

As Tuesday’s storm pounded Sonoma County, impacts were still being felt from the previous atmospheric river that developed March 8.

Santa Rosa Fire Department officials announced Sunday that several properties at the base of a hillside on Cooper Drive were affected by “soil movement” above them.

A portion of the hillside “is slowly sliding” toward a few houses on that street, said the department in a social media post. Out of an abundance of caution, the city red-tagged two properties, and worked with occupants to find alternative accommodations.

From the street on Tuesday morning, a Press Democrat reporter noticed no dramatic difference in the hillside after the night’s heavy rains.

City officials did not provide an update by day’s end.