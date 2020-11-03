Sonoma County eyeing pandemic fine for race operator; fallout for Halloween host unclear

Sonoma County officials were still piecing together their response Monday to pair of weekend events that authorities said appeared to flout pandemic restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than a dozen people.

They included an organized foot race in Healdsburg where the operator was cited and a Halloween party on private property outside of Santa Rosa where the hosts were warned in advance in a written notice delivered by the county’s top planning official.

Code enforcement staff and the county’s legal team were set to meet Monday to discuss their next moves.

The response reflected a stronger stance against the types of large gatherings that public health authorities say can fuel the spread of COVID-19. Sonoma County especially has struggled to curb the disease’s spread, making it the lone Bay Area county to remain in the state’s most restrictive tier for reopening.

Matt Dockstader, the organizer of the Healdsburg Hallowine Run, said Monday afternoon he had yet to hear from code enforcement staff despite reaching out with three pages of documentation clarifying the safety measures his team put in place for the run.

“I asked for the opportunity to defend — to state my case,” said Dockstader, who county officials said went ahead with the race despite warnings that it not proceed. “Apparently, in their eyes, I was defying them.”

Dockstader received two citations. Any fine amount has yet to be determined.

“We’re trying to figure out what is going to be the outcome in terms of the extent of the fine,” said county spokesman Paul Gullixson, who said more would be known Tuesday.

Top officials representing code enforcement and the County Counsel’s Office deferred comment to Gullixson or did not respond to questions Monday.

The other event, a planned outdoor trick-or-treat gathering at the Mark West Springs home of Scott and Molly Flater, went ahead Saturday despite a written warning from county staff. It was posted Friday on their property by Tennis Wick, head of Permit Sonoma, and a code enforcement officer with the agency. It was seen and removed moments later by Scott Flater as he arrived home, Wick said Saturday.

The Flaters could not be reached for comment Monday, but Molly Gallaher Flater said via email Sunday that she did not seek to rent tents for a party on their 65-acre property, contrary to initial reports attributed by the county to a confidential informant. She said that her plans called for socially distanced trick-or-treat path for friends and their children at her home.

Gullixson said no other complaints surfaced that night about the Flater property. He deferred additional questions Monday night to the Sheriff’s Office.

Supervisor David Rabbitt, who addressed the enforcement action during a scheduled Zoom meeting Monday with County Administrator Sheryl Bratton, said he understands the citations related to the foot race, but he still doesn’t know the county’s motive for a pre-emptive warning to the Flaters. And he said he’d be surprised if anything more came of it.

“I would really doubt it,” Rabbitt said. “Because, as far as I know, there was no real violation. I would be surprised. I might even be shocked.”

Supervisors plan to review the county’s enforcement program Nov. 10, three months after launching it with hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus. Only three citations have been issued by the county so far, including the two given to Dockstader and the sanctions handed down last month against the gym Sonoma Fit, which was fined $1,000 for operating indoors in violation of local and state public health rules.

