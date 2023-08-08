Sonoma County Fair begins second week
The Sonoma County Fair brushed off a busy weekend and entered its second week Monday with a more laid-back vibe, as visitors sought relief from the heat, perusing indoor attractions and seeking out ways to stay cool.
The fair’s junior livestock events wrapped up over the weekend, with the sum of winning bids topping more than $2 million, nearly double last year’s haul, according to Matthew Daly, the fair’s chief operating officer.
Highlights of this week’s lineup include the return of monster trucks, Sunday’s demolition derby, and musical acts paying tribute to Loretta Lynn, ZZ Top and Swedish band ABBA.
For the full fair schedule, go to sonomacountyfair.com. The fair continues through Sunday.
