Sonoma County Fair begins second week

The fair began its second week Monday with a laid-back vibe, as visitors sought relief from the heat, perusing indoor attractions and seeking out ways to stay cool.|
August 7, 2023, 5:03PM
Sonoma County Fair

What: Sonoma County Fair

When: Through Aug. 13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age 5 and younger

Information and full schedule: sonomacountyfair.com, 707-545-4200

Special events

Chris Beck Arena; fair admission not included:

Monster Trucks: 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12. $12-$25

Destruction Derby: 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $15-$35

Chris Beck Arena events included in fair admission price:

Tuff Tuck event and Monster Truck rides, 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Entertainment highlights

Community Theater events included in fair admission price:

Always Loretta, featuring Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn with the Coalminers Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

Direct from Sweden: Music of ABBA tribute act, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. (Tickets for the seats up front are available for $25. Admission to the rest of the theater is free with fair admission.)

ZZ TUSH, a tribute to ZZ Top, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9

Elvis Impersonation Contest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band, competing for a $1,500 cash prize.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Lupillo Rivera, 7 p.m. Aug. 13

The Sonoma County Fair brushed off a busy weekend and entered its second week Monday with a more laid-back vibe, as visitors sought relief from the heat, perusing indoor attractions and seeking out ways to stay cool.

The fair’s junior livestock events wrapped up over the weekend, with the sum of winning bids topping more than $2 million, nearly double last year’s haul, according to Matthew Daly, the fair’s chief operating officer.

Highlights of this week’s lineup include the return of monster trucks, Sunday’s demolition derby, and musical acts paying tribute to Loretta Lynn, ZZ Top and Swedish band ABBA.

For the full fair schedule, go to sonomacountyfair.com. The fair continues through Sunday.

