Sonoma County Fair hosts Mexican Rodeo

Sunday at the Sonoma County Fair was full of heart-pounding, show-stopping, scream-inducing entertainment as vacqueros braved life and limb to show ferocious, bucking bulls who’s the baddest one at the rodeo.

The event, which began at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Chris Beck Arena at the Sonoma County Event Center at the fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, featured Jaripeo El Chapo de Sinaloa Ecuestre Ganaderia Rancho Furia Tecoman.