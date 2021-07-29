Sonoma County Fair returns after hibernation

The grand return of the Sonoma County Fair on Wednesday meant the world to the Becks family, who said they’ve attended the fair since the 1950s.

“We’ve been waiting for this all year!” Betty Beck, 76, said as she wiped melted Dippin' Dots ice cream off her granddaughter’s cheeks. “Being around the music, the rides, and animals again — these are all signs of hope and brings back a sense of normalcy.”

Canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Sonoma County Fair, with its subtitle, “Summer Fun Fest,” is now back with some old – and a handful of fresh – attractions.

The fair runs through Aug. 1 and Aug. 4-8 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

The fair has new features this year including pig races, camel rides, and a quinceañera expo. Returning favorites include the Mexican Rodeo, traditional livestock judging and auction for young exhibitors, Monster Truck races, and the Destruction Derby.

“We wanted people to know we’re doing something fun for summer, but we didn’t want people to think it would be the full fair,” Becky Bartling, chief executive officer for the Sonoma County Fair told The Press Democrat earlier this month. “We won’t have horse racing, the Hall of Flowers or all of the competitive exhibits. It’s really a modified fair.”

In compliance with federal, state and county coronavirus protocols, attendees should take note that any unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks at all times. Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask outdoors at the event, officials said. All guests, however, are required to wear masks indoors.

Mask will be available at the information booths.

In addition, in compliance with virus protocols, the Summer Fun Fest “will have limited capacity each day! Buy your tickets! Admission tickets will only be valid for the day of purchase,” according to the fair’s website.

On Wednesday, as the smell of cotton candy and corn dogs wafted through the air, hundreds of Summer Fun Fest-goers milled among the carnival games. Two face mask-wearing kids were seen stumbling as they attempted to carry large rainbow-colored plush llamas they’d won as prizes.

Sitting at a picnic table near the food stands, Evan Monroe, 17, shared a plate of french fries with his best friend, Kyle, both of Santa Rosa.

Monroe said he’s relieved to be back at the fair this year.

“It feels different but it’s also exciting to be back here after being so isolated,” he said as he pushed french fries into his mouth. “I remember watching the horse races with my mom when I was a kid, I’ll miss that this year.”

Smiling again

In 2019, the Sonoma County Fair ushered in about 125,802 attendees.

This year, fair attendance will be limited to 10,000 visitors per day, which is in line with state recommendations that were introduced in mid-June.

Mack Jackson, 60, a carnival game staffer who for eight years has worked for carnival fairs throughout California, said the cancellation of last year’s fair put a heavy financial burden on him and his family.

“People need entertainment and fun,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I hope we don’t have another year like that. It was a hard year for me. It feels good to see everyone’s smiles again.”

What’s New?

In addition to all of the Sonoma County Fair’s beloved returning rides, two new rides have been added that might earn their ways onto someone’s favorites list.

The Hawaiian Express

Cost: 4 tickets

Height: 42” with an adult, 52” without an adult

Wanna surf? This surfer-themed attraction is decorated with palm trees, flowers and beaches. It seats two people per cart and takes you on a ride around its center. With each loop the speed accelerates. And, when it seems the ride is ending and your cart begins to slow, brace yourself, the ride quickly juts backward and continues in the opposite direction.

Pirates of Magical Midway

Cost: 4 tickets

Height: 36” with an adult, 42” without an adult

The small fun house is filled with adventure and surprises. As one enters, attendees step on moving platforms, which feel like being on a sailing boat. Attendees will push through ropes and move past walls covered in pirate-themed art. At the end, one takes an enclosed tunnel slide that leads to the exit. While this is not an experience for those who call themselves “thrill seekers,” it’s an engaging fun house for the kiddos.

Returning rides

Don’t fret. All of the fair’s typical rides have returned and are ready for attendees’ arrival.

Turbo

Cost: 7 tickets

Height: 54” and no larger than 74”

This one is for the thrill seekers. This year, Turbo is one of the main attractions. Strap inside a pendulum that travels125 feet into the air. Riders will swing, plunge face-forward or backward toward the ground. Yes, a trash can is placed outside this ride for a reason.

Giant Wheel

Cost: 5 tickets

Height: 42” with an adult, 42” and over 18 years old to ride alone

The fair would feel incomplete without the classic Ferris Wheel. The Giant Wheel takes riders nearly 100-feet into the air, giving them a perfect view of the entire fairgrounds. This is a great choice when looking for a break from the more teeth-grinding, pulse-pounding rides, but keep in mind it almost always has a long line.

Inversion

Cost: 7 tickets

Height: 54” with or without an adult

Similar to Turbo, this attraction is structured like a pendulum with three different arms that each seat four riders. As the pendulum begins to swing, riders on each arm twist and turn and eventually turn upside down. While only lasting less than a minute, the ride takes you to heights of nearly 80 feet, before it quickly swings you back downward. This is another great ride for those who want an adrenaline rush and who love to scream.

Riding the rides

Fair-goers must purchase tickets in order to go on the carnival rides. Each ride costs between three to 10 tickets, and each ticket is $1. For those looking to hop on all the rides and more than once; there is a $30 unlimited-ride wristband for sale at the same ticket booths.

The basics

The gates open at noon each day and close at 9 p.m. The event will remain open until 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $13 for age 13 and older; $5 for ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and younger. Admission for age 60 and older is $1 every Friday. Carnival wristbands, pre-sale only: $25; does not include fair admission.

For more information call (707) 545-4200 and visit sonomacountyfair.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya. You can reach Staff Writer Claire Weber at claire.weber@pressdemocrat.com.