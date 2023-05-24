Monster Trucks, Aug. 10 and 11, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m., $12 - $25

Direct from Sweden: The Music of Abba, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., $25

The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute show “Always Loretta” With the Original Coalminers Band, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $25

Advance tickets are now available for this summer’s 87th annual Sonoma County Fair, which runs Aug. 3-13 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

The theme of this year’s fair is Jurassic Jubilee, decided on after input from the public.

To go with the theme, the Hall of Flowers will feature 10 life-size animatronic dinosaurs surrounded by plants, ponds and waterfalls.

In addition to the traditional roller coasters and carnival rides, horse racing, and arts and craft competitions, new this year will be a Jurassic adventure zone for children, featuring prehistoric-themed games and activities.

Advanced gate admission tickets are $12 for children 6 to 12 and $15 for those 13 years old and older. After Aug. 2, an adult ticket costs $20. A family pack costs $61 and includes admission for three adults, two children and a parking pass.

Tickets are available at pdne.ws/3q61ApM.

Organizers are encouraging entries into the fair’s numerous competitions, including arts, crafts, sewing, baking and gardening. Entries close June 30.

For more information, go to sonomacountyfair.com.

