Sonoma County Fair tickets on sale now

The event will run Aug. 3-13 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.|
BETH SCHLANKER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2023, 11:42AM
Updated 15 hours ago

Performances and special events requiring additional tickets

Flower show preview, Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m., $50

Midget Warrior Wrestlers, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. $25

NorCal Brew Fest, tickets includes fair admission, Aug 4, 5:30 p.m.

Rodeo by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $13 - $40

The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute show “Always Loretta” With the Original Coalminers Band, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $25

Direct from Sweden: The Music of Abba, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., $25

Monster Trucks, Aug. 10 and 11, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m., $12 - $25

Racing Grandstand Admission, Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, and 12, $3 - $15

Wine Country Hat Day at the Races, Aug 12, $85

Advance tickets are now available for this summer’s 87th annual Sonoma County Fair, which runs Aug. 3-13 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

The theme of this year’s fair is Jurassic Jubilee, decided on after input from the public.

To go with the theme, the Hall of Flowers will feature 10 life-size animatronic dinosaurs surrounded by plants, ponds and waterfalls.

In addition to the traditional roller coasters and carnival rides, horse racing, and arts and craft competitions, new this year will be a Jurassic adventure zone for children, featuring prehistoric-themed games and activities.

Advanced gate admission tickets are $12 for children 6 to 12 and $15 for those 13 years old and older. After Aug. 2, an adult ticket costs $20. A family pack costs $61 and includes admission for three adults, two children and a parking pass.

Tickets are available at pdne.ws/3q61ApM.

Organizers are encouraging entries into the fair’s numerous competitions, including arts, crafts, sewing, baking and gardening. Entries close June 30.

For more information, go to sonomacountyfair.com.

.

Performances and special events requiring additional tickets

Flower show preview, Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m., $50

Midget Warrior Wrestlers, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. $25

NorCal Brew Fest, tickets includes fair admission, Aug 4, 5:30 p.m.

Rodeo by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $13 - $40

The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute show “Always Loretta” With the Original Coalminers Band, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., $25

Direct from Sweden: The Music of Abba, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., $25

Monster Trucks, Aug. 10 and 11, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m., $12 - $25

Racing Grandstand Admission, Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, and 12, $3 - $15

Wine Country Hat Day at the Races, Aug 12, $85

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.