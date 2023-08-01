Sonoma County Fair to host controversial wrestling event despite objections

A Sonoma County Fair event featuring professional wrestlers will go on this week despite recent calls to cancel the show by two disability rights groups.

Little People of America and the Marin Center for Independent Living sent a letter July 25 to Fair CEO Becky Bartling and to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors urging the fair to cancel Thursday’s “Midget Wrestling Warriors” event.

In the letter, Eileen Norman, the president of Little People of America, wrote “Our opposition is not solely about the use of the "m"[slur] and its offensiveness, it is to the show itself — which is a visual expression of bias — and the marginalization it incites from the audience members. The visual performance showcases disabled persons chosen specifically for their disability as a form of entertainment."

When reached by phone, Norman said, “It is really unfortunate and infuriating that a public event, funded by public dollars, is still continuing to hold this event and promote it as something to bring the community together, when really it galvanizes an already marginalized population.”

Norman, who is both a little person and a third-generation Sonoma County resident, felt the event was personal to her identity and wanted to take action against its return.

The letter, signed by Norman and Eli Gerlardin, CEO of Marin Center for Independent Living, a local disability advocacy group, encouraged Bartling to pay the performers and refrain from hosting discriminatory events in the future. The groups also encouraged the Sonoma County Foundation Board of Directors to create a committee to specialize in advising staff on accessibility and cultural inclusion to ensure that future events are welcoming to all in attendance.

As of Monday, the Fair was moving forward with hosting the event.

“This is their profession,” Bartling said. “It’s an opportunity for them to showcase their athleticism and their professionalism in the wrestling world.”

Dan DiLucchio, also known by his wrestling name, Short Sleeve Sampson, is the promoter and one of the performers of the group. DiLucchio said the group’s title — which some consider a slur-is simply matter of fact.

“The word midget is anything that is smaller than normal, than average, than usual,” said DiLucchio. “That’s what we are — we are a group of wrestlers that are smaller and shorter than average wrestlers that you see every night on television.”

He said that those who are offendedshould simply not attend the event.

“I am very sorry to offend people but at the same time no matter what you do in this day and age, you’re never going to do something that will get 100% approval,” he said.

The wrestling group has temporarily changed the name for the event to “Short Sleeve Sampson’s Wrestling Warriors” in response to the controversy. Bartling feels the change will help, but Norman said the name change is not a fix to the larger issue of discrimination.

“It’s just window dressing, it’s just semantics,” said Norman.

Gelardin, cited last year’s Press Democrat article that covered the event, which described “mean-spirited” audience members who, according to Gelardin, created a harmful atmosphere.

“That type of environment is not what the Sonoma County Fair should be about,” said Gelardin.” We just want to see the Sonoma County Fair embody the values that we believe most of us in the North Bay hold true, which is family-friendly, community, and a place where people are embraced, not stigmatized.”

Monday, Sarah Quinto, a Sonoma County resident and member of local disability advocacy group DisQuake, emailed her own letter to Bartling and the Sonoma County Fair Board of Directors to further encourage them to cancel the event.

A member of the disabled community, Quinto said, “The fact that little people themselves do not want to go to the event should be really telling. If it was an event for everybody in the community, then the disability community would want to go. We don’t want to see another example of our community being put on display as a freak show.”

The show is currently still scheduled for Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.