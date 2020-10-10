Subscribe

Sonoma County families look for safe ways to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 9, 2020, 7:45PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Tips for a safe Halloween

Public health officials from the county to the federal level recommend against traditional trick-or-treating this October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has compiled information on potential alternatives grouped by their virus transmission risk level.

Lower-risk activities

Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household or outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Decorating your home

Organize a Halloween scavenger hunt. Give children a list of Halloween-themed things to find while they walk outdoors, looking at Halloween decorations from a safe distance.

Hold a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Have a Halloween movie night with people you live with.

Moderate-risk activities

Place individually wrapped goodie bags outside your home for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance. (If you prepare bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags).

Have a small, outdoor, open-air costume parade or party where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart. (A costume mask should only be used if it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe).

Visit pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.

Have an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart.

After enduring a pandemic summer void of most traditional fun activities — from the county fair and summer camps to public pools and Disneyland vacations — some people are reluctant to completely give up the ghost when it comes to Halloween.

Parents are loathe to deny their cooped-up kids one more childhood pleasure. Diehard adult fans of the dress-up holiday are seeking ways to salvage the night, even as the novel coronavirus that has killed 213,000 Americans looms as a scarier threat than any pretend monster.

Across Sonoma County, residents are making adjustments, devising ways to hand out candy without physical contact or how to decorate just enough to share the Halloween spirit but not so much that trick-or-treaters will be drawn to their front doors.

“It’s my favorite of all the holidays,” said Jennifer Henry of Santa Rosa. “I’m in a number of Facebook groups of Halloween aficionados, and we’ve been talking about Halloween since the quarantine started. A lot of people are out of work or have more time on their hands, and they started decorating for Halloween weeks or months ago to have something to do and brighten the day.”

The pandemic’s dampening of Halloween is particularly cruel this year because of a perfect convergence of events. The holiday falls both on a Saturday and a night lit by a full moon, a rare blue moon, in fact, the second full moon in a month. A full moon on Halloween night is even more rare, happening only once every 18 or 19 years, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. That means a generation of kids may never experience trick-or-treating on a moon-drenched night.

“This was the day everyone was going to be even more decorated and stay out later,” Henry lamented. She hasn’t planned much yet, but she is hoping some trick-or-treaters will wander by, if only to check out her show of creepy, sound-activated animatronics. If they do come, she’ll be ready with individual plastic bags filled with treats and left untouched for two weeks before Halloween. She’ll put the bags in a pop-up coffin at a safe distance from her doorway.

“This year more than ever, parents might want look at alternative ways to celebrate,” she said.

Rachel Spaeth of Santa Rosa said she won’t allow her two kids to trick or treat this year. It’s just too dangerous. With her science background, she’s attuned to the risks.

“I have an advanced degree in cellular and molecular biology. I take this very seriously,” she said of the pandemic. Sonoma County’s rate of spread of the coronavirus is particularly high, ranking fifth among California’s 58 counties. “In past years whenever we’d got trick-or-treating, usually somebody gets the sniffles. But usually those sniffles don’t result in hospitalization.”

Instead Spaeth has cooked up alternatives. She’s already decorating the outside of her house so kids in the mobile home park where she lives can at least walk by and check out the displays. But her decoration will be somewhat restrained so as not to attract trick-or-treaters.

“It’s still fun to do a decoration walk like you would do for Christmas lights,” she said. “But we won’t knock on any doors and we won’t be putting out light to encourage the behavior.”

For her two kids, ages 8 and 3, she is planning a Halloween egg hunt inside, with flashlights in a darkened house.

It seems retailers like Amazon have adapted, too, to a modified Halloween. Parents can now buy Halloween “Easter eggs” designed with witches, spiders or skulls, useful as an alternate way to have fun in the absence of costume parties and parades.

People differ on how risky they consider the outside activity of trick-or-treating.

Mike Tarvid of Santa Rosa said the coronavirus won’t stop him from taking his 2-year-old grandson trick-or-treating in his Rincon Valley neighborhood.

“I don’t want the kid to miss out,” he said. “I think he deserves it, and I don’t think he’s going to get sick.”

Of the pandemic, he said, “The sooner we get back to normalcy, the better our mental health will be.”

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said navigating Halloween safely this year is “going to be tricky.” Any risky activities that involve gatherings and parties would be “red flags” for spread of the novel coronavirus. She recommends against house-to-house trick-or-treating this year because it risks exposing a wide swath of people.

“Parents often go with their kids to do trick-or-treating with a lot of people on the streets, and a lot of people come in contact with one another at a less than 6-foot distance,” she said. “And of course ... COVID can be transmitted on objects like candy and other things being distributed.”

Mase said the health department will issue more in-depth guidelines this week.

Some people are figuring out ways to pass out candy safely. One workaround proliferating on social media this season is the candy chute. People are rigging up homemade delivery devices to give candy to kids without contact.

Tom Clem of Santa Rosa already has built and beta tested one with his kids, well ahead of Halloween.

It has been an especially rough year for Clem, his wife, Cheryl, and their two children. After months of adapting to the pandemic, including distance learning for the kids, they were forced to evacuate when the Glass fire struck their neighborhood in Piedmont Heights off Calistoga Road. Flames burned brush on their street and damaged nearby homes.

“We want to have the kids do as much as they can that they feel normal doing,” Clem said. “And they normally would go trick-or-treating and possibly hand out candy toward the end of the night. They don’t get a lot of opportunity to have interaction with people outside the house these days.”

Clem fashioned a poster tube into a candy chute and built a wooden ramp for it, ending at a chalkboard with instructions: trick-or-treaters should rap on an old door knocker to announce their presence and place their bag or bucket under the chute to get a treat. The front end of the chute extends through a window, so there is no contact.

“I can slide my hand through the window and it ends up at the bottom of the steps in front of my door. It’s not very long but it’s a nice, interesting thing for the kids to interact with,” he said.

Clem wants his kids to be able to do a little trick-or-treating on their own, too. Residents are talking on his local Next Door forum about sharing which houses will have their lights on that night for candy-giving.

“I’m a little nervous about it,” Cheryl Clem said. “At the same time, our kids have been locked up for eight months. They’re, quite frankly, becoming depressed at not being able to see anyone. It’s been longer than anyone anticipated on March 18. I’m hesitant to send them out there, but at the same time I feel like they’ve lost too much already this year.”

At her Roseland home, Ginny Fautley also rigged up a cardboard chute, painted black and decked out with a dangling spider on the end. She and her husband plan to fill 200 goody bags with candy and toys. She’ll place hand sanitizer at the candy chute and draw pumpkins in chalk on the sidewalk to mark spots for safe social distancing.

Fautley expects there may be fewer trick-or-treaters this year.

“I can certainly understand parents being nervous. That’s why I put my tube up early, to let people in the neighborhood know so they can decide if they feel comfortable anticipating something they can do with their kids. Having something to look forward to is really important.”

The big trick-or-treat street parties that have materialized over the years in certain neighborhoods are under question. McDonald Avenue, with its old Victorian mansions, turns into a scene every Halloween. But residents this year are pulling back, including at the McDonald Mansion, which has been a destination for tons of kids and adults on the holiday.

Residents of Armstrong Estates, the most popular trick-or-treat neighborhood in Sonoma, are keeping the lights off this year, said Steve Ledson, a winery owner and builder who lives in an historic mansion in the middle of the development.

“Pretty much everyone is on the same page with it,” he said. “They don’t think it’s safe. A lot of the people in Armstrong are older. Having kids come up to their doors doesn’t make any logical sense for anybody.”

Ellyn Pelikan always throws an old-fashioned Halloween party for her girlfriends at her country home in Sebastopol. They’re all in their 70s, but they love to carve pumpkins and play the same silly games they played as kids. But at her age, she’s not taking any chances this year. She decorated the house inside as usual and is hoping to move the party to Zoom.

“This year it might be a wonderful thing to do is (to) have the group talk about what they’ve appreciated this year, through all the horror,” she said.

Greg Duncan, the designer who each year produces the fanciful Hall of Flowers at the Sonoma County Fair, said he plans to do something different this year. With health issues of his own, he has been lying low. Instead of Halloween decorations, he will put up a Day of the Dead altar in front of his house, in honor of his former partner who died four years ago and to acknowledge the thousands of Americans who have died of the coronavirus and others who lost so much this year because of the pandemic and fires.

“It seems appropriate,” he said. “It’s not going to be elaborate. No lights or inflatable Frankensteins. But it will be sweet.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

