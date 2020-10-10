Sonoma County families look for safe ways to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic

Have an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Visit pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.

Have a small, outdoor, open-air costume parade or party where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart. (A costume mask should only be used if it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face. Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe).

Place individually wrapped goodie bags outside your home for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance. (If you prepare bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags).

Organize a Halloween scavenger hunt. Give children a list of Halloween-themed things to find while they walk outdoors, looking at Halloween decorations from a safe distance.

Carve or decorate pumpkins with members of your household or outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Public health officials from the county to the federal level recommend against traditional trick-or-treating this October. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has compiled information on potential alternatives grouped by their virus transmission risk level.

After enduring a pandemic summer void of most traditional fun activities — from the county fair and summer camps to public pools and Disneyland vacations — some people are reluctant to completely give up the ghost when it comes to Halloween.

Parents are loathe to deny their cooped-up kids one more childhood pleasure. Diehard adult fans of the dress-up holiday are seeking ways to salvage the night, even as the novel coronavirus that has killed 213,000 Americans looms as a scarier threat than any pretend monster.

Across Sonoma County, residents are making adjustments, devising ways to hand out candy without physical contact or how to decorate just enough to share the Halloween spirit but not so much that trick-or-treaters will be drawn to their front doors.

“It’s my favorite of all the holidays,” said Jennifer Henry of Santa Rosa. “I’m in a number of Facebook groups of Halloween aficionados, and we’ve been talking about Halloween since the quarantine started. A lot of people are out of work or have more time on their hands, and they started decorating for Halloween weeks or months ago to have something to do and brighten the day.”

The pandemic’s dampening of Halloween is particularly cruel this year because of a perfect convergence of events. The holiday falls both on a Saturday and a night lit by a full moon, a rare blue moon, in fact, the second full moon in a month. A full moon on Halloween night is even more rare, happening only once every 18 or 19 years, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. That means a generation of kids may never experience trick-or-treating on a moon-drenched night.

“This was the day everyone was going to be even more decorated and stay out later,” Henry lamented. She hasn’t planned much yet, but she is hoping some trick-or-treaters will wander by, if only to check out her show of creepy, sound-activated animatronics. If they do come, she’ll be ready with individual plastic bags filled with treats and left untouched for two weeks before Halloween. She’ll put the bags in a pop-up coffin at a safe distance from her doorway.

“This year more than ever, parents might want look at alternative ways to celebrate,” she said.

Rachel Spaeth of Santa Rosa said she won’t allow her two kids to trick or treat this year. It’s just too dangerous. With her science background, she’s attuned to the risks.

“I have an advanced degree in cellular and molecular biology. I take this very seriously,” she said of the pandemic. Sonoma County’s rate of spread of the coronavirus is particularly high, ranking fifth among California’s 58 counties. “In past years whenever we’d got trick-or-treating, usually somebody gets the sniffles. But usually those sniffles don’t result in hospitalization.”

Instead Spaeth has cooked up alternatives. She’s already decorating the outside of her house so kids in the mobile home park where she lives can at least walk by and check out the displays. But her decoration will be somewhat restrained so as not to attract trick-or-treaters.

“It’s still fun to do a decoration walk like you would do for Christmas lights,” she said. “But we won’t knock on any doors and we won’t be putting out light to encourage the behavior.”

For her two kids, ages 8 and 3, she is planning a Halloween egg hunt inside, with flashlights in a darkened house.

It seems retailers like Amazon have adapted, too, to a modified Halloween. Parents can now buy Halloween “Easter eggs” designed with witches, spiders or skulls, useful as an alternate way to have fun in the absence of costume parties and parades.

People differ on how risky they consider the outside activity of trick-or-treating.

Mike Tarvid of Santa Rosa said the coronavirus won’t stop him from taking his 2-year-old grandson trick-or-treating in his Rincon Valley neighborhood.

“I don’t want the kid to miss out,” he said. “I think he deserves it, and I don’t think he’s going to get sick.”

Of the pandemic, he said, “The sooner we get back to normalcy, the better our mental health will be.”

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said navigating Halloween safely this year is “going to be tricky.” Any risky activities that involve gatherings and parties would be “red flags” for spread of the novel coronavirus. She recommends against house-to-house trick-or-treating this year because it risks exposing a wide swath of people.

“Parents often go with their kids to do trick-or-treating with a lot of people on the streets, and a lot of people come in contact with one another at a less than 6-foot distance,” she said. “And of course ... COVID can be transmitted on objects like candy and other things being distributed.”