Sonoma County farmers feel widespread economic pain of drought and prolonged pandemic

The past few years have been rough for Sonoma County’s farmers and agricultural workforce. Wildfires, the COVID pandemic and crushing drought have made the process of shepherding a crop to maturity daunting – but so far, not impossible.

“We’re close to wrapping up,” said Cameron Mauritson, a partner at Mauritson Farms. Mauritson cultivates about 500 acres of premium wine grapes in the Dry Creek Valley, Alexander Valley and the Rockpile viticultural region near Lake Sonoma. Yields for 2021 are down 15 to 30%, Mauritson said, but the quality is superb.

Unlike last year, there’s less fear of “smoke tainted” fruit due to wildfires.

That said, water – or the lack of it – weighed heavily on growers’ minds this year, particularly for grape growers along the Russian River, where severe irrigation strictures have been enforced, curtailing stream water rights that stretch back decades.

“Everyone had concerns,” said Mauritson. “We’ve had to deal with water curtailments on three of our properties. Luckily, wine grapes don’t use much water compared to other crops, and we’re always refining our tools to use less water to make our vineyards more sustainable.”

With the crop largely in, Mauritson’s greatest worry is next year. Soils were dry when the growing season began, meaning that the vines struggled to produce the foliage and canes needed to manufacture and store nutrients through the fall

“There wasn’t much canopy this year, and the canes were smaller,” said Mauritson. “That means fewer carbohydrates were stored, and that will likely limit crop capacity next year.”

Dennis Murphy, a partner at Murphy Ranch and Vineyards in the Alexander Valley, negotiated the growing season with minimal stress due to groundwater pumping and access to a pond.

“That supplemented the water we got from the Russian River, so the year is concluding pretty well,” said Murphy, who farms 150 acres of vines. “The wineries have been ready for us when we needed to deliver grapes, and the fruit is beautiful.”

That said, the larger Russian River viticultural community is experiencing considerable pain, Murphy continued.

“I haven’t taken a poll, but I’d say that about half the growers along the river are lacking any alternative water sources,” he said. “They’ve been able to eke by, but it’s been tough. We really need to look at alternative methods of storage – not just on private holdings, but at Lake Mendocino (which impounds water on the Russian River near Ukiah). Improvements at the lake – particularly a spillway on the dam so the reservoir wouldn’t have to be drawn down each winter to prevent overtopping, and perhaps even raising the dam – could go a long way to improving our water security.”

Terry Harrison, a member of the Community Alliance with Family Farmers and a retired grape and vegetable grower, thinks the drought should convince farmers to reconsider an option that was once a standard practice in the county: eschewing irrigation altogether.

“We dry farmed grapes for 20 years on West Side Road (near Healdsburg),” said Harrison. “We were neophytes, so I can’t pretend we knew what we were doing. But we watered the first couple of years to get the vines started, and then we stopped irrigating. We were on deep clay alluvial soil, and we had deep-rooted rootstock, and the vines did fine.”

Harrison acknowledged that soil profile and fruit or vegetable variety will determine if dry – or near dry – farming is feasible, but said the practice is suitable for a wide range of crops.

“Along with our grapes, we also grew pumpkins,” he said. “We’d only water them twice, and we had very good crops. Tomatoes typically don’t need a lot of water, and we should also remember that virtually all the Gravenstein orchards in Sebastopol were once dry farmed. It can be a practical option.”

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore says the North Coast is at an inflection point on water, and immediate steps should be taken to further curtail unnecessary uses.

“For starters, I think we should ban lawns,” he said. “Even though we’ve made huge gains in recent years through the installation of low-flow toilets and showers and other initiatives, we’re still using way too much water on ornamental landscaping. We need to embrace the idea of permanent conservation”

Gore said county agriculture also needs more alternative water sources such as offsite reservoirs and the implementation of a Flood-Managed Aquifer Recharge (Flood-MAR) program for the Russian River – diverting water from the river during high winter flows to areas that will allow percolation to local aquifers for later pumping.