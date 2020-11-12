Healdsburg race organizer fined $6,140 in largest pandemic penalty to date

Sonoma County has imposed its largest pandemic-related penalty to date in a now-three month effort to curb the kind of high-risk gatherings that health authorities say can help fuel the spread of coronavirus.

A Healdsburg foot race organizer who went ahead with a Halloween event after being warned not to proceed was fined a total of $6,140, including sanctions for not securing necessary permits, Sonoma County Communications Manager Paul Gullixson said Wednesday.

Matt Dockstader, the organizer of the Healdsburg Hallowine Run, said he was stunned at the outcome. He said he had sought an opportunity to state his case before the county and defend his decision to hold the race, which he contends was safe and followed COVID-19 guidelines.

“Needless to say I am extremely upset and feel it’s very unfair and heavy handed,” he said Tuesday in a text message. “I want to contest it but I hear it’s very expensive and there is little chance of overturning it.”

Dockstader said the race, which normally draws 2,000 entrants, featured just 90 runners on four courses spread over five hours. He maintained that he doesn’t know how he violated the county’s orders.

The largest portion of the fine was a $5,140 penalty for failing to obtain proper permits. The remaining $1,000 was directly related to the race’s violation of county COVID-19 guidelines prohibiting most gatherings of more than a dozen people.

“I would have been lucky if I could have broken even on this race,” Dockstader said, before referencing the fine. “That’s the final nail in the coffin.”

County officials say Dockstader was warned to cancel the Oct. 31 race, but Dockstader said with people coming from out of town, it wasn’t feasible. He removed water stations along the course and sent an email to registrants about the changes, including an expanded five-hour window for packet pickup, meant to maintain safe social distance among registrants.

The race was one of two known events that drew the county’s scrutiny over the Halloween weekend. The other was a gathering on private property outside of Santa Rosa where the hosts, Scott Flater and Molly Gallaher Flater, were warned in advance in a written notice delivered by the county’s top planning official.

Gallaher Flater on Oct. 31 described the gathering as an outdoor trick-or-treat procession on her 65-acre Mark West Springs property. The couple have been unavailable for additional comment.

No punitive action has been taken by the county against the Flaters, Gullixson confirmed Wednesday. County planning officials have not elaborated on why no subsequent action was taken in the case. County Supervisor David Rabbitt said such preemptive notices for events held on private property gave him pause.

“The preemptive stuff, I’m just not comfortable at all with the county going there,” Rabbitt said last week. “If we see a pile of lumber on a driveway, do we stop by and remind them they need a building permit?”

The attention on the pair of events marked a busier weekend for pandemic enforcement at the county, which has resulted in just three fines in three months, including prior penalties of $1,000 each against an auto shop and an indoor gym owner. More than 1,250 complaints have been lodged with the county in that period, including 140 related to reports of large gatherings, according to officials.

The enforcement program has been held up by officials as a key tool to discourage gatherings that can spread the coronavirus. The Board of Supervisors this week was set to revisit pandemic enforcement, but it sidelined that discussion to focus on the county’s request to the state for a waiver that would allow it to advance reopening while still falling short of one of three key virus benchmarks.

Susan Gorin, chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, said the board postponed the enforcement update because Tuesday’s meeting was running close to two hours behind and the reopening discussion was seen as the higher priority. The county remains in the state’s most restrictive, purple tier and officials want clearance to move into the red tier.

“I share the frustration of our community that we continue to be stuck in the purple tier,” Gorin said via text message Wednesday. “I want to explore and support all options for bringing our infection rates down to move into the red tier — and stay there without bouncing back into purple if our rates climb again.”

Rabbitt, who said last week the board needed to discuss the county’s approach to enforcement, said Tuesday he still wanted to revisit the issue.

“I think we need to make sure we’re consistent — that we’re bringing people along with us,” he said last week.

During the Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday, a single PowerPoint slide showed data collected so far through enforcement efforts. However, a comparison showing how Sonoma County compared with other Bay Area counties — an analysis promised by county health officials last week — was not included in the presentation. County officials did not respond to questions about the missing analysis.

Supervisor James Gore, whose district includes Healdsburg, said conversations with his colleagues in other counties have indicated to him that little enforcement has been taken in those jurisdictions. Enforcement itself, Gore said, isn’t seen as a big driver in the rise or fall of case counts, but he still thinks it’s important to “have a stick,” and to use it in cases like the Healdsburg foot race.

“The reports that I’ve gotten from staff show me it’s appropriate, and (the race organizers) have not reached out to me to complain,” Gore said. “From what was reported, it seems pretty clear to me. They were in touch with our organization, which told them not to do it, and they did it.”

