Friedman’s Home Improvement is offering 20 free sandbags and sand per household to those in need while supplies last. Friedman’s locations in Sonoma County are at:

The city of Sebastopol is also offering sandbags to its residents. Individuals may pick up sand and sandbags sunrise to sunset in the city parking area to the rear of the Sebastopol Youth Annex at 425 Morris St.

In unincorporated western Sonoma County, sand and sandbags will be available as of Dec. 30 at:

More information can be found at www.srcity.org/2963/Rain-Ready .

The city of Santa Rosa’s sandbag filling station is open for residents throughout the rainy season. They can find sand and bags at the City Municipal Services Center North at 55 Stony Point Road, which will be open 24/7.

Fire agencies across Sonoma County are gearing up to respond to calls for help related to the next round of wet weather over this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a reminder Friday that a flood watch remains in effect for most of Northern California, including the North Bay, starting Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Flood Watches remain in effect for most of Northern California, starting this afternoon and continuing through Saturday evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TuLXCeNmiU — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 30, 2022

The latest storm could bring another 1 to 3 inches to Sonoma County, on top of what’s already been received this week, according to Matt Mehle, a weather service meteorologist.

More light to moderate rain will continue today, before turning heavy late this afternoon and evening. Here are your expected storm totals for today through New Year's Eve Day. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/USRb4AWNV8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 30, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa received .72 inches of rain and downtown Santa Rosa received about .63 inches, he said.

With soil saturation levels already high from recent rainfall, Paul Lowenthal, division chief fire marshal for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, said the department’s rescue team is ready, their boat hooked up to the trailer.

One of the areas they are most concerned about it the 2020 Glass Fire burn scar in eastern Sonoma County, where they’ve already seen minor mudslides and land movement in the hills from rainfall throughout the week.

“Hopefully no issues arise, but regardless, those residents do live in a high-risk environment and we expect the call volume to pick up regarding storm-related incidents across the city,” Lowenthal said.

Other areas in Santa Rosa that typically flood are around the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Cleveland Avenue, Industrial Drive, Airway Drive and Hopper Avenue.

First responders are also urging drivers to steer clear of flooded roadways. “Turn around, don’t drown,” Lowenthal said.

“People get stranded and it ties up public safety resources unnecessarily when they could be responding to other critical calls,” he said.

The Russian River, which drains the largest swath of Sonoma and Mendocino counties, is set to top its 15-foot flood stage in Hopland, but is not expected to spill its banks farther downstream. In Guerneville, it is set to crest early Sunday just shy of 26 feet; flood stage there is 32 feet.

Karen Hancock, public information officer for the Sonoma County Fire District, said their swift water rescue team is also on-duty ready to go.

She said one of the ways they’ve been preparing for the incoming storm is by educating crews and the public about weather forecasts and advising residents not to drive through flooded areas or over downed power lines.

The first places that typically flood in their district include Slusser and Mark West Station roads in Windsor, which often gets shut down, and along River Road. Because Guerneville has a lot of tree canopy, fire crews often get calls for downed trees across roads there, Hancock said.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is also prepared to help local fire agencies, said Jason Clay, a Cal Fire public information officer.

“We’re definitely aware, given the recent rainfall, of projected possibilities of hazardous conditions” he said. “We’re working with collaborators and emergency response teams. We’ll be ready for what comes.”

More wet weather is expected for next week, according to the weather service, with up to 6 inches of rain expected to drop on the wettest parts of Sonoma County.

A series of storms will continue to impact the region through the first week of the New Year, with wet and unsettled weather continuing. Here are you expected rainfall totals for Monday through Friday of this coming week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/c9bF5W8eDN — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 30, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.