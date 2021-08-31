Sonoma County fire captain and search dog bound for Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida survivors

A North Bay firefighter and his close friend have been deployed to Louisiana to help with search and recovery efforts in the wake Hurricane Ida.

Mike Stornetta, a Santa Rosa native and captain with the Sonoma County Fire District, shipped out Sunday along with Rocket, a half border collie, half Belgian Malinois who is highly trained in urban search and rescue.

Stornetta and Rocket are part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 35-member Rescue Task Force-4. That team, based in Oakland, includes doctors and paramedics, along with specialists in hazardous materials, and search and rescue — including water rescues.

After getting his activation orders Sunday morning, Stornetta and Rocket headed for the Oakland warehouse where the task force mustered. “We got onto our equipment and started making the trip,” said Stornetta, who’d been on the road for around 24 hours when he returned a reporter’s call. FEMA guidelines prevented him from sharing when the task force will arrive in areas affected by the storm.

Since making landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, La., as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph, Ida has caused massive destruction and flooding, leaving over 1 million people without electricity.

Stornetta said Rocket’s specialty “is finding living people who have been buried under rubble during a disaster.”

While he couldn’t say where or when the task force would arrive at this disaster, Stornetta noted that he and Rocket worked Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Texas and Louisiana in 2017; and Hurricane Irma, which slammed the Florida Keys a few weeks later.

“We’ve deployed to hurricanes before,” he said, “so we know what kind of destruction these storms can cause.”

Ever since he was a teenager, Stornetta has been interested working with a search and rescue dog. Early in his career he met Jim Boggeri, a captain in the Marin County Fire Department who was also a certified FEMA canine handler.

Boggeri became a mentor to Stornetta, who hustled to raise money to make the program a reality. Home Depot donated kennels. With help from then-Sonoma County Supervisor Mike McGuire, Stornetta was able to use an aging, soon-to-be-retired K-9 vehicle from the sheriff’s office. Dr. Erich Williams of the Wikiup Veterinary Hospital offered to handle all of Rocket’s medical expenses. The hospital takes care of Rocket free of charge to this day.

Rocket came to Stornetta from the Santa Paula-based National Disaster Search Dog Foundation. The nonprofit plucked the pup from a Sacramento shelter a day before he was scheduled to be euthanized. The traits that would’ve made Rocket a difficult house pet — he’s rambunctious and high-energy — make him a superb search and rescue dog.

After countless training hours with Stornetta, Rocket got his state certification, becoming the county’s first and only urban search and rescue dog. Rocket later qualified under FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue dog program.

“Rocket and I have had our share of deployments,” said Stornetta, “and it’s definitely been quite the journey. He’s only gotten better with age.”

No one’s exactly sure how old Rocket is, though Stornetta believes the dog is about 10.

While I would never admit to having favorites, said Denise Sanders, a senior director at the search dog foundation, “Rocket is a fantastic little dog, and Mike is a wonderful handler. They are a perfect match.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.