Sonoma County Fire District crew frees deer stuck in fence

A quick-thinking Sonoma County Fire District crew freed a deer stuck in a fence Wednesday, capturing the whole rescue on video.

The crew was responding to a call regarding a fallen tree when they spotted the deer, the fire district said in a Facebook post about the incident.

The animal appeared to have wiggled its head into a section of wired fence, getting stuck.

“Calm, cool, collected and there to save a life of a creature in need!” the Fire District said in the post.

A team of two worked together to release the animal. One firefighter held and maneuvered the deer’s head while the other used a wire cutting tool to free the trapped animal.

To see the full video, visit the Sonoma County Fire District’s Facebook page here.

Commenters on Facebook applauded the firefighters for assisting the deer, thanking them for their service and going “above and beyond the call.”