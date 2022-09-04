Sonoma County firefighters dispatched to Mill Fire

A strike team of firefighters from five Sonoma County agencies was dispatched to the Mill Fire burning near the California-Oregon border.

The team of 22 firefighters on five engines left Saturday morning for Siskiyou County to assist first responders with combating what’s believed to be the largest fire currently burning in California.

The team includes firefighters with Santa Rosa Fire Department and Sonoma County, Sonoma Valley, Rancho Adobe and Gold Ridge fire districts, said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa Fire Department division chief fire marshal.

Santa Rosa is leading the local strike team, Lowenthal said.

The Mill Fire started Friday afternoon and ignited in the city of Weed, a small community nestled at the base of Mount Shasta.

The fire has burned more than 4,200 acres, destroyed at least 50 structures and forced hundreds of evacuations. It was 25% contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire is suspected to have started around a wood-manufacturing plant, the Bay Area News Group reported.

A second fire, the Mountain Fire, which started a few miles west of the Mill Fire near Gazelle, had burned at least 8,460 since it began Friday evening and was 10% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fires have been fueled by a heat wave affecting most of California that’s expected to last through the Labor Day weekend.

Crews from several municipal agencies, fire districts and Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit were dispatched earlier in the summer to the Rices Fire in Nevada County and Elektra Fire in Amador County.

The Bay Area News Group contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.