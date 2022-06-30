Sonoma County firefighters dispatched to Rices Fire in Nevada County

A strike team of firefighters from various Sonoma County agencies has been dispatched to the largest wildfire currently burning in California.

The team of 22 firefighters on five engines left for the Rices Fire in Nevada County Tuesday night. It was the first local strike team sent to a wildfire this season, officials with the Sonoma County Fire District said.

The team includes firefighters with the Sonoma County, Sonoma Valley, Cloverdale and Rancho Adobe fire districts and the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The Rices Fire, which ignited Tuesday near the Yuba River in west Nevada County, was mapped at 904 acres Thursday.

In a Thursday morning update, Cal Fire said the blaze was 12% contained and full containment was expected Sunday.

The fire, which started in the area of Rices Crossing near the rural community of North San Juan, has destroyed one structure and is a threat to 250 others, Cal Fire said. Seven firefighters have been injured working the incident.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-121.18166388354493&lat=39.30356768005152&z=13">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The fire was burning east of the Yuba River on Thursday and firefighters were aiming to keep it from jumping the river canyon into Yuba County.

Authorities have ordered evacuations for the communities of French Corral, Birchville and Sweetland, in addition to the Buttermilk Bend, Rices Crossing and Bridgeport areas.

Rices Fire Incident updates for June 30, 2022: AM update.￼ 904 acres 12% contained.￼ pic.twitter.com/hpUHjZdE3G — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 30, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.