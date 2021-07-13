Sonoma County firefighters dispatched to River fire near Yosemite National Park

Some 40 firefighters from Sonoma County were dispatched early Tuesday morning to the River fire, which is burning amid scorching heat in Mariposa County.

The firefighters left around 1 a.m. to respond to the blaze, which has burned about 9,500 acres in the Sierra Nevada foothills and was 15% contained Tuesday morning. They arrived in Mariposa County just before 6 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

The firefighters formed two strike teams, both made up of five engines with four firefighters on each of them, according to Redcom dispatchers. Both teams are supervised by a chief officer from Sonoma County.

The Sonoma Valley and Cloverdale fire districts both sent out two engines. One engine each was dispatched from the Rancho Adobe, Monte Rio, Gold Ridge and Sonoma County fire districts and the Santa Rosa and Graton fire departments.

The River fire started Sunday near Oak Grove and Oak Grove School roads, about 20 miles southwest of Yosemite National Park.

More than 1,200 firefighters from 31 crews are responding to the blaze, which has burned five buildings, Cal Fire said.

“Low humidity, tree torching, wind driven runs and frequent spot fires continue to challenge firefighters,” Cal Fire said in its latest update on the blaze.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit has also sent about 50 firefighters to the River fire. The two strike teams were dispatched Sunday night, said spokesman Tyree Zander.

Another group of about 40 firefighters from the Cal Fire unit are responding to the Beckwourth Complex fire in the Plumas National Forest, which is the state’s largest blaze of the season. They have formed three strike teams, including two engine teams and a bulldozer crew, Zander said.

The complex consists of two blazes, the Dotta fire, which started June 30 and the Sugar fire, which ignited July 2. Both were sparked by lightning, according to fire officials.

The Beckwourth Complex blazes have grown to a combined 92,988 acres and were 46% contained Tuesday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.