Firefighters respond to home sliding off foundation near Guerneville

Sonoma County firefighters on Thursday responded to a report of a hillside home sliding off its foundation in a densely forested neighborhood west of Guerneville.

The sliding home, at 17875 Santa Rosa Ave., was reported at about 12:45 p.m.

“Crews are on scene and county code enforcement is en route,” said Cyndi Foreman, fire marshal for the Sonoma County Fire District. “The home is evidently being held up by some trees at this time.”

There were no reports of injuries, Foreman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

