Subscribe

Firefighters respond to home sliding off foundation near Guerneville

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 28, 2021, 2:09PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sonoma County firefighters on Thursday responded to a report of a hillside home sliding off its foundation in a densely forested neighborhood west of Guerneville.

The sliding home, at 17875 Santa Rosa Ave., was reported at about 12:45 p.m.

“Crews are on scene and county code enforcement is en route,” said Cyndi Foreman, fire marshal for the Sonoma County Fire District. “The home is evidently being held up by some trees at this time.”

There were no reports of injuries, Foreman said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette