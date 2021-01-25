Sonoma County forms team to speed COVID-19 shots at senior care homes

Sonoma County health officials are teaming with Kaiser Permanente, a home health services agency and a senior advocacy group to speed the delivery of coronavirus vaccinations at local assisted living homes, which house some of the county’s most medically vulnerable residents.

The move follows outcry from operators of long-term care sites and family members of residents that a significant number of the hundreds of area residential care homes for the elderly have yet to receive their first vaccination dose, and have not even been scheduled for it. The inoculations at these sites are supposed to be done by Walgreens and CVS through a national contract with the federal government.

The Press Democrat detailed the plight of these desperate residential care institutions in an extensive article Jan. 17. One care home operator called it a “life and death situation” and said assisted living homes have been “pushed aside” in the quest for potentially lifesaving inoculations as COVID-19 keeps spreading.

Local senior advocates said the federal vaccination program is too slow and not allowing shots to get in arms fast enough. Many residents of local assisted living sites likely would have to wait weeks, and possibly months, before they get their first or two doses of vaccine. That’s even though seniors and staff at these care homes, along with those at skilled nursing centers, are included in California’s highest priority group to get the vaccine, along with front-line health care workers and paramedics.

“We know there is this vulnerable population out there and the sooner we can get them protected the better, and we just offered to be a part of that,” said Dr. Joshua Weil, a specialist in emergency medicine at Kaiser Permanente.

Weil said the county public health division is expected to supply the vaccine doses and Kaiser staff will be going out to area long-term care homes to inoculate residents and staff members, with the first doses on Wednesday.

Fox Home Health, a local health services agency, is also participating in the county partnership. It has a team of 35 volunteers ready to give COVID-19 vaccinations, said Cheryl Fox, owner of the agency. Fox said her company has worked with the county to assist in virus testing at some of the county’s smaller assisted living homes.

Recently, Fox bought a cold storage unit to preserve Moderna vaccine doses and said she his awaiting state approval for her team to handle and administer coronavirus vaccines.

“I have all the mechanisms in place to go. The only thing I don’t have are the names of people and vaccine,” Fox said.

Local health officials say there are about 300 residential care homes and 20 skilled nursing centers in Sonoma County. Most, if not all, of the skilled nursing homes either have been scheduled or already have received their first vaccine doses, but the bulk of residential care homes have not.

Elderly residents of skilled nursing homes and other senior care sites represent 60%, or at least 148, of the 247 pandemic-related deaths from complications of the coronavirus as of Saturday.

On Friday, the county reported three more county residents died from complications of COVID-19, two women and one man who were 64 and older. The deaths occurred between Jan. 12 and Tuesday and included one resident of a skilled nursing home. The other two were residents in the general population.

Crista Barnett Nelson, executive director of Senior Advocacy Services, a local ombudsman agency, said the team vaccination effort has been in the works for weeks, after it became clear that scheduling inoculations through CVS and Walgreens created a logjam that could result in many long-term care homes not receiving shots until the spring and possibly early summer.

Barnett Nelson said, as part of the partnership, her nonprofit organization is helping schedule vaccinations at assisted living homes. For weeks, she has called for greater local involvement in vaccinating seniors at these senior care sites.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am, that we are able to work together -- this is nonprofits, this is a major medical provider — drilling down and using local resources to take care of our seniors,” Barnett Nelson said.

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the county public health workers and the three outside partners are focusing on senior care homes that “for whatever reason“ have not yet been able to get vaccinations from CVS or Walgreens.

Mase said the partnership also would give special consideration to senior care homes that have current viral outbreaks, as well as those whose vaccination dates are “scheduled further out” on the calendar.

“We’re looking at ones that are even scheduled later in February, to go there before CVS and Walgreens get there,” Mase said. “That’s part of our plan right now, and hopefully, pretty rapidly, we can get these residential care facilities taken care of.”

