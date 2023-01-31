Sonoma County freezing temps: Prepare your plants, pipes and power for cold temperatures

Sonoma County is bracing for more freezing overnight temperatures to end January.

As forecast confidence grows on how cold it will get tonight and into Tuesday Morning, we have expanded the Freeze Warning to include the interior North and East Bay.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/UwXxrJ1SYO — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 30, 2023

During a freeze warning last year, the National Weather Service shared tips on how residents can prepare for the cold weather:

Ready.gov, a government resource that helps people prepare for emergencies and natural disasters, also outlines tips on how to brace for the cold:

– Prevent pipes from freezing by letting cold water trickle from the faucet.

– Open cabinet doors so warm air can circulate around the plumbing.

It also recommends that people:

– Install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

– Gather supplies in case of a power outage.

Other tips from Ready.gov, include the following:

– Avoid driving in dangerous conditions, if possible, and limit time outdoors

If you need to be outside, wear warm clothes and be aware of frostbite and hypothermia symptoms.

– Do not heat your home with a gas stove or oven as there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

– Create an emergency supply kit for your home, car and workplace. It should include jumper cables, water, blankets, non-perishable foods and flashlights.

– Keep a full tank of gas.

Protect your plants

Freezing cold temperatures can also damage or kill some plants, according to the weather service. If you have a garden, you can protect it from frost by covering it with row covers or bedsheets.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, you should also protect your plants’ soil by adding organic matter on the surface before covering it to avoid erosion and to feed the soil.

